As predicted last year, this won’t be a good year for farmers in El Paso and Doña Ana counties, and El Paso Water will be asking people to be careful with their water usage this summer.
In a normal year, and there are few of them these days, El Paso would get half the city’s water from the river – 62,000 acre feet – and the farmers of El Paso County would be irrigating already, expecting a full allotment of four-acre feet of water through the summer and into fall.
Asked if drought restrictions are possible, El Paso Water’s president and CEO, John Balliew, said, “Our goal is always not to do that. It is possible that it could happen, but we try to do everything possible to make sure that we don’t get to that point.
“Of course we need the customers to help us. It’s better to forego two days a week of watering voluntarily than have some kind of mandatory restriction that affects all sorts of businesses.”
The last time the city imposed drought restrictions on water usage was in the early 1990s.
Last year, Balliew and others at El Paso Water expected this was going to be a lousy year for river water and planned for it by upgrading the Kay Bailey Hutchison Desalination Plant, putting in new wells and refurbishing old ones.
The region’s two irrigation districts – El Paso and Elephant Butte – rolled the dice last year and used most of the water behind the dam at Elephant Butte Lake for irrigation, hoping for a good snow year in the New Mexico and Colorado mountains that would produce a big spring runoff and would replenish the lake.
It didn’t happen, and last week, the board of El Paso County Water Improvement District No. 1, predicted that farmers will only get 12 inches of irrigation water this season, versus a full allotment of 48 inches.
So now, the first release of water from Elephant Butte Lake bound for El Paso farms won’t be until May 28, and the last will be near the end of August.
But there won’t be much, unless it rains – a lot.
“Last year, by this time, we had irrigated everybody out once and were looking at a second irrigation,” said Jesus “Chuy” Reyes, general manager of the water improvement district, often referred to as the irrigation district.
“They will be making decisions on whether to lay out for the season or go ahead with planting,” Reyes said. “Pecan farmers have got to conserve their water and use it wisely.”
The El Paso irrigation district takes in 69,000 acres along the Rio Grande from the New Mexico line to Hudspeth County and supports 2,000 farms, including 20,000 acres of pecan orchards, many small-track farms, and Upper Valley residences with their gardens and fruit trees.
While there’s no water in the Rio Grande, the irrigation district is keeping busy with water conservation projects, including the continued concrete lining of the Montoya Canal in the Upper Valley. The project is financed by a grant from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.
Prospects are even bleaker for the Elephant Butte Irrigation District in New Mexico, which has set its allocation at four inches, which is only enough for one irrigation.
“It’ll start June 1 and go to July 1, if we’re lucky,” said Gary Esslinger, the district’s general manager. “We’ll run it till we run out.”
Bert Cortez, who’s been the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation’s division manager since 1974, said Elephant Butte Lake is down to 11% of its capacity, and that will be reduced significantly by evaporation and what little irrigation takes place this summer.
The water shortage, he said, isn’t for lack of snow in the Colorado and New Mexico mountains.
“The snow is not really that bad, but it hasn’t rained and the soil moisture conditions are really pretty bad, so most of that is going to go into the ground before it gets down here,” he said of the runoff that cities and farms rely on.
