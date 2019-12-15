Asked by the city to impose a new franchise fee on El Paso Water customers to help pay for street improvements, the Public Service Board, which includes Mayor Dee Margo, pushed back Wednesday.
It wasn’t a big push, but it had to be a surprise to some at City Hall, which had called on the city’s water utility to raise the existing $3.5 million franchise fee by $3 million – or 2.75% of the utility’s projected 2020 revenue.
But instead of approving a percentage increase that would rise every year along with the utility’s bottom line, the seven-member Public Service Board, or PSB, unanimously approved a flat $3 million increase.
“This was our attempt at a negotiated settlement,” PSB Chairman Chris Antcliff, said after the meeting. “But they can override us.”
That would take a vote of City Council, said Antcliff, a former district court judge and justice on the state’s 8th Court of Appeals in El Paso.
The increase would only add 79 cents to the average monthly residential bill of $57.47 for water and sewer service and $1.62 to the average commercial bill of $89.19.
But it would add an estimated $260 to an average $12,400 bill for large apartments or industries served by 6-inch waterlines.
Along with those increases, the PSB will consider a water rate increase of $2.61 for the average home in January that would be the fifth increase in five years.
In making the case for higher franchise fees on the city’s water utility, Deputy City Manager for Public Works Sam Rodriguez said improving the maintenance of city streets is a big priority with the public and the city these days.
Improving city streets to the standard the city wants would cost $44 million over the next 20 years, he said.
El Paso Water’s customers are already paying $3.5 million a year in franchise fees through their water bills. That money goes into the city’s general fund along with property and sales tax revenues to finance basic city operations.
Now, Rodriguez said, the city wants to raise the franchise fee by $3 million more or 2.75% in the coming year for street resurfacing.
Antcliff noted that would be in addition to the $7 million the utility spends a year on streets it works on, often going beyond basic restoration to include repaving entire lanes and sidewalks to help the city.
Rodriguez replied that the utility uses city streets and that water or sewer line repairs may be done well, but they still shorten the pavement’s life.
“If you can pave a road and leave it untouched, it’s going to last longer,” Rodriguez said. “But once you start cutting in, you help accelerate the deterioration of the pavement.”
So, he said, the city’s asking for an additional 2.5% of the utility’s revenues.
“That’s the way we’re pushing it forward – as a percentage – because the costs are only going to go up,” Rodriguez said.
The new arrangement would take effect with the utility’s new budget March 1 and will be submitted to City Council this Tuesday for approval.
“Once it is approved by council, that would bring us to $10 million – again far short of what we would need to keep up,” he said. “So we’re going to continue to have discussions with council about how we’re going to close that gap.”
At Wednesday’s meeting, before going into executive session to consider the city’s proposition behind closed doors, the board heard from two people who called on them not to give in.
The first was Richard Dayoub, the former president of the El Paso Chamber and now head of Thunderbird Management Consulting, who said he was representing several clients and himself.
“There are several areas of concern we would like the PSB to consider,” Dayoub said. “There’s not been any discussion regarding viable alternatives, at least not of late, for the PSB and El Paso Water Utilities to consider.
“Has the PSB considered land sales as an option to meet its growth and maintenance plans? We have suggested this approach in the past.”
The city should also impose higher impact fees on new development because taxpayers and ratepayers shouldn’t be subsidizing new development, he said.
El Paso Water chief executive John Balliew noted that the utility, the city’s biggest land owner, is always looking for sales opportunities and the utility’s current budget includes $15 million in sales.
El Pasoan Raul Ramirez also waited until the end of the presentations to address the board.
“I would hope there would be an end to the rate increases every year,” he said. “I also hope that I will live to see the day when a board of directors will finally take a stand and side with the public and not approve a rate increase.
“I’m asking this board to reconsider and have a change of heart,” he said. “Today, I challenge you to take a bold and daring stand to break the mold and be the first board to come and join the 99%.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter David Crowder at dcrowder@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422, ext. 122 and (915) 630-6622.