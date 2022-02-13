After 15 years of handling El Paso’s residential recycling service, Friedman Recycling has sold its El Paso and Albuquerque operations to Waste Connections, a national corporation that has more than 400 operations from coast to coast.
The sale price is undisclosed, and the El Paso City Council will be asked to approve the assignment of the recycling contract with Friedman to Waste Connections.
That item is on the council’s March 1 agenda for approval.
“We intend to do business as usual,” said Ellen Smyth, the city’s managing director of Sun Metro and Environmental Services. “They did not approach us at all until it was a done deal.”
There is no reason, she said, why Waste Connections taking over Friedman’s contract will have any impact on the city’s recycling services, which has consisted of the city picking up recyclables in the blue bins and delivering them to Friedman’s site where they are separated for sale.
The city’s biggest problem with its recycling program, Smyth said, is the large amount of nonrecyclables that El Pasoans are putting in their blue bins and which Friedman has had to sort out and haul to the city’s solid waste dump near Clint – at a shared expense with the city.
Every month, Morris Friedman said, his company handles 13,000 to 14,000 tons of recyclables for the city of El Paso.
“The reason we feel comfortable with Waste Connections is because they’re a large company, but they operate as a small company,” Friedman said. “They have a very similar feel to the way we operated our business, and we feel strongly that they will continue to take care of our customers and our team members the way that we did.
“So, that was important to us.”
Beyond that, Friedman said he could not discuss the details of the acquisition by Waste Connections, which also owns El Paso Disposal.
Scott Berry, the district manager for El Paso Disposal and a Waste Connections administrator, said Friedman Recycling will be renamed BARCO, an acronym for Border Albuquerque Recycling Company.
He said the first and most important upgrade the company will make is the installation of a new fire suppression system to douse fires, which are most often started by lithium batteries that get thrown into recycling bins with very flammable materials.
“That’s the biggest and most important upgrade we need to do today,” Berry said. “There will be other upgrades, but we’re only a month into this.”
Friedman, whose company will continue handling residential and commercial recycling services for Phoenix, said the recycling industry has rebounded in a very strong way since China disrupted the markets when it quit buying plastics, paper and other recyclables from the United States and other countries in 2018.
“When that happened, companies set up factories in Malaysia, India, Indonesia, South Korea and now, Vietnam, which is a big one. Mexico is too,” he said.
The recycling market is surging, and Chinese companies are even buying U.S. recycling mills that went under when the market crashed, he said.
“So, you know, the recycling markets are truly a global market again, and things are good,” Friedman said. “The China market for recyclables is not back, but the Southeast market is back.”
There has been a lot of discussion in recent years about El Pasoans’ loss of interest in recycling, which Smyth said is demonstrated by the amount of nonrecyclables – glass, food waste and yard trimmings – going into the blue bins intended for recyclables, such as clean paper, cardboard, cans and plastics.
“That’s something that took place throughout the entire country,” Friedman said. “But I think we’re already starting to rebound a little bit with collections of recyclables in El Paso and nationwide.
“People are starting to get a renewed, energized feel for recycling.”
That’s something Smyth would like to see, but she’s not as sure as Friedman because 30% of the materials going into the blue bins are not recyclable and often render recyclable items unusable.
So, every year under the city’s contract with Friedman, the $26,000 cost associated with the first 1,000 tons of contaminated items that Friedman Recycling has taken to the dump every year is borne by the city.
“They’re still sending us their monthly invoices, and we’re still paying them,” she said. “Nothing’s changed.”
