An El Paso County grand jury indicted accused Walmart shooter Patrick Crusius on 22 counts of capital murder, and early this month a federal grand jury in El Paso followed with 90 charges, including 45 hate crimes.
While it’s assumed that El Paso County would try him first, some have expressed concern about the cost of such a trial, especially if it’s moved elsewhere in Texas, likely hundreds of miles away – entirely at county expense.
The cost of a long-distance trial, including bills for travel, rooms and meals for all involved, has been estimated at $5 million to $10 million – not counting the toll it would have on families of the dead and witnesses to the Aug. 3 shooting.
Then would follow a long and tortuous federal trial, in another city. But are there other options?
Possibilities include letting federal prosecutors try Crusius first and dropping the second trial on state charges if he’s convicted and sentenced to death.
“If you truly believe he deserves the death penalty, then we should try him in a Texas court because the federal government has a sub-par record for carrying out death sentences,” said James Montoya, a prosecutor in District Attorney Jaime Esparza’s office.
He and two other candidates for district attorney told El Paso Inc. what they might do if elected after taking questions at a candidates forum hosted by WE(fillintheblank) last Tuesday at Franklin High School.
“Since 1988, the federal government has obtained about 80 death sentences from federal juries,” Montoya said. “But they’ve only managed to carry out three executions.”
Last July, U.S. Attorney General William Barr authorized the resumption of capital punishment, after a two-decade ban on federal executions.
With that, the executions of three men involved in particularly gruesome murders of children were scheduled in December and January and then blocked by U.S. courts.
“So if you believe in the death penalty, you should want this case tried in state court,” said Montoya, Esparza’s lead prosecutor for capital murder cases.
He would like to see the trial conducted in El Paso.
“I have enough confidence in El Paso that we can find a jury that would give him a fair trial,” he said. “I do think it should be a jury of El Pasoans that decides the appropriate sentence.”
Karen Dykes, also a former prosecutor in Esparza’s office who is now in private practice, said the reauthorization of executions at the federal level may not last.
“We don’t know if the next president will continue it,” she said. “So the fact of the matter is, if you really want to ensure the death penalty is actually carried out, then we need to do it on the state level.”
Roger Montoya, also a former prosecutor running for district attorney, said he, too, thinks Crusius should be tried in El Paso, despite the probable difficulty in finding 12 unbiased jurors.
“I think it would be a challenge, but I’d rather try to seat a jury here first,” he said. “Morally, I’m against the death penalty because you can always release somebody from prison. You can never release them from the grave.
“But as a matter of policy because the death penalty is the chosen policy of the people of the state of Texas, I favor using it in appropriate cases.”
The fourth candidate in the race, Yvonne Rosales, left the forum setting before El Paso Inc. could interview her, and could not be reached in time to include her comments.
In recent months, El Paso Inc. twice put questions regarding which jurisdiction should try Crusius first to Esparza’s office and the U.S. attorney’s office in San Antonio but received no response.
