Todd Peterson, Walmart vice president and regional general manager, announced Wednesday that the retail giant would award up to $1.5 million in matching grants to El Paso nonprofits through two initiatives. The first is a match up to $1 million for funds raised during this year’s El Paso Giving campaign, which launches Nov. 7. The second is up to $500,000 in grants through Walmart’s El Paso Giving Time initiative. From Nov. 15-Dec. 31, El Paso County residents can choose from dozens of eligible volunteer opportunities on the El Paso Giving Time website. Participants will be eligible for awards of $5 per volunteer hour.