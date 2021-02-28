Amazon’s future facility located on Eastlake Blvd.
Jorge Salgado

Construction continues on Amazon’s fulfillment center at Eastlake and Interstate 10 in east El Paso County. It’s slated to open later this year and create about 750 jobs, with a starting wage of about $15, according to the company. In July, Amazon’s vice president of global customer fulfillment, Alicia Boler Davis, said, ‘We’re excited to be growing our operations in West Texas and look forward to building out our network in El Paso.’

