Construction continues on Amazon’s fulfillment center at Eastlake and Interstate 10 in east El Paso County. It’s slated to open later this year and create about 750 jobs, with a starting wage of about $15, according to the company. In July, Amazon’s vice president of global customer fulfillment, Alicia Boler Davis, said, ‘We’re excited to be growing our operations in West Texas and look forward to building out our network in El Paso.’
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Maluma to bring party to El Paso this fall
- $37.8 million in bonds were passed in area MUD elections. There were 2 voters.
- Whispers
- It was ‘touch and go,’ but lessons from 2011 help El Paso weather winter storm
- Former Westside nursing home to reopen as a facility for migrant children
- City Council keeps controversial '06 ordinance on the books
- How Trevino came here; El Paso mourns TWC player
- Capirotada a sweet Lent dessert staple
- Wife of drug kingpin 'El Chapo' arrested on US drug charges
- What do you want El Paso to look like in 2030?
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Latest News
- Sunland Park plans ‘River’s Edge’ entertainment district
- Plumbers flooded with urgent repair calls
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump clings to his core election falsehoods
- No. 12 Houston blows out USF with huge first-half run
- Cuomo acknowledges "insensitive" behavior was seen as "unwanted flirtation," says he will cooperate with investigation
- Welcome back: Optimism abounds as MLB's spring includes fans
- UConn in line for top seed in women's NCAA Tournament
- UTEP beats Charlotte 77-62
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.