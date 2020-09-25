El Paso-based W Silver Recycling, one of the largest industrial recyclers in North America, has purchased the 15th floor of WestStar Tower, the 20-story building set to open early next year in Downtown El Paso.
Lane Gaddy, chief executive of W Silver, announced Wednesday that the company would relocate its headquarters, which employs about 100 people, to WestStar Tower. Right now, its headquarters are at 1720 Magoffin.
“This move to what will be a signature commercial landmark cements our commitment to and investment in the revival of Downtown,” Gaddy said in a news release.
Gaddy has made several investments in Downtown, including the transformation of the historic Martin building into apartment lofts and retail several years ago.
W Silver is a 99-year-old, third-generation business that employs nearly 500 people at all of its facilities. It operates 11 locations along the U.S. and Mexico border, according to the news release.
WestStar Tower’s other tenants include Hub International and Corralito Restaurant, as well as WestStar Bank and Hunt Companies, which are developing the tower.
When it’s finished early next year, WestStar Tower will include 264,000 square feet of Class AA office space and will be the tallest building in El Paso at 313 feet high. It will also be the first commercial tower built in Downtown El Paso in nearly 40 years.
The building, and an attached parking garage, occupies an entire city block in Downtown at Mesa and Missouri streets.
To view videos of the building’s construction, go online to WestStarTower.com.
