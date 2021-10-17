Vista College ceased operations at two El Paso campuses and five others in Texas and Arkansas on Friday, Oct. 8, and then quietly filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy the following Monday.
The simple bankruptcy petition was filed in Delaware where the for-profit education chain’s corporate owner, Computer Career Center LP, was formed decades ago. It reveals little about the company’s finances but for two boxes checked estimating assets and liabilities at $10 million to $50 million.
When a company files for Chapter 7, it usually leads to liquidation and the company does not come back.
To the private college’s faculty, staff and students at the main campus in El Paso and Las Cruces who were met with locked doors that Friday, the closure was a terrible surprise.
But to some at campuses hundreds of miles to the east in Killeen, Longview, College Station and Beaumont, Texas, and Fort Smith, Arkansas, the announcement may have been more like a dreaded second shoe falling than a total surprise.
That’s because the vocational school’s founder, owner and CEO, Jim Tolbert, had told a Bryan TV reporter in August that he had suspended in-person enrollment at all campuses and started furloughing employees.
He promised that students already enrolled would “get exactly what they paid for” and would be able to finish their education.
The Oct. 8 announcement Tolbert sent out in text messages and email to Vista College’s students and faculty Oct. 8 was less encouraging.
“Although we are in compliance with both accreditation and state/federal regulations, we are unable to continue due to financial circumstances,” his message said. “We apologize for the sudden notice but due to unforeseen events we could not continue with the new term on Oct. 11th nor continue the current nursing term.
“We realize the challenges this causes for students, and we have been working to identify potential transfer colleges and schools to complete your degrees. Please monitor the Vista College Website, www.vistacollege.edu, as we will be posting important information to the website.”
However, as of last Friday, Vista’s outdated website boasted cheerfully about the great possibilities for Vista College’s students but said nothing about the closure or how students would recover tuition paid for the coming semester, pay off student loans and salvage the time they had invested.
Nor does the website say whether students who had completed degree and certificate work as of Oct. 7 will actually receive those credentials.
El Paso Inc. repeatedly sought to reach someone at Vista’s executive level and particularly Mike Linzmaier, the senior vice president of academics, by email, phone, cellphone and text messages without success.
It has been a long fall for Tolbert’s Vista College empire, probably due largely to the ups and downs, shutdowns and cautious reopenings at its campuses to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
In contrast, their El Paso Class of 2017 graduation brochure carried the names of 550 graduates, listing 73 faculty and 149 staff members involved in Vista’s 11 educational programs, including medical, construction, criminal justice, business, nursing and HVAC programs.
In the months since Vista College was able to end precautionary remote classes and reopen its campuses to live night classes at 6101 Montana and 5919 Brookhollow, class sizes plunged. Students who signed up for what they thought would be live online classes were summoned back to campus in June.
“When I started up, they told me I was going to be able to finish the paralegal program online, and then they sent us back to school,” said Teresa Trinh, 23, who mounted a petition drive against the change. “It was an inconvenience because I was working and I couldn’t go to class every day and still work.
“But they didn’t care to work with our schedules or whether you had children or a job.”
Even though she left Vista College before the shutdown, Trinh is confident that she’ll get her money back because she and others were told they would be taking their courses online.
But the time she and other students invested in career training can’t be refunded.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter David Crowder at dcrowder@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 630-6622.
