When the Hotel Paso del Norte reopens in Downtown El Paso it will woo weary travelers with its history, architecture, culinary offerings, swanky rooms – and its “bipolar ionization” air filtration system.
Designed by famed architect Henry C. Trost in the early 1900s, the hotel at 115 El Paso St. is undergoing a more than $70 million restoration, including the centerpiece of the lobby – the Tiffany-style stained-glass dome over the bar.
It is set to reopen later this year as a Marriott Autograph Collection hotel, according to a news release.
“In 2020, there is no amenity greater than safety,” Carlos Sarmiento, the hotel’s general manager, said in a statement. “Reopening during a pandemic means that offering an authentic destination experience is not enough.”
The pandemic is speeding up the adoption of microbe-killing technologies in hotels, office buildings, subway systems and many other facilities across the globe.
Made by Plasma Air, based in Stamford, Connecticut, the system being installed in the Hotel Paso del Norte features HVAC-mounted ionizers that use “proactive air purification technologies to deactivate airborne viruses safely,” according to the news release.
“Being in the renovation process when this crisis occurred gave us the unique opportunity to implement additional safety features before opening our doors,” Sarmiento said.
The hotel is being renovated by the Meyers Group, which purchased it from the Mexican hotel group Camino Real Hotels in 2016. The hotel group had owned and operated it as the Camino Real for 30 years.
They have compiled a list of notable people who have stayed at the hotel. It includes actors Clark Gable and John Wayne, as well as Richard Nixon when he was vice president and aviator Amelia Earhart.
During the Mexican Revolution, the hotel offered guests a comfortable place to watch battles – from a safe distance. El Pasoans climbed to the top of the hotel to watch the Battle of Juárez over beers.
There are also a number of often-overlooked plaques in the hotel that mark the location of notable historic events, including the famous “Four Dead in Five Seconds” gunfight involving Marshal Dallas Stoudenmire.
