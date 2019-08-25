The space company founded by British billionaire Richard Branson to ferry tourists to suborbital space is a step closer to launch.
A few months ago, after years of delays, Virgin Galactic began moving its staff and spacecraft to Spaceport America, 100 miles north of El Paso, near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico.
And on Aug. 15, the company revealed the terminal building’s finished interior, what it calls the “Gateway to Space.” The two-story facility includes mission control, a briefing room, and lounge for customers and their friends and families.
Virgin Galactic is the main tenant at Spaceport America, which was finished around 2012. But getting to space has taken the company years longer than expected.
“Completion of this interior work means the spaceport facility is now operationally functional and able to support Virgin Galactic’s flight requirements,” the company states in a news release.
The company has not released a date for its first official flight.