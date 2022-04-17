The Labor Department has cited and fined a steel mill in northwest El Paso County for a rash of safety violations over the last few months, including burns and “amputation injuries.”
The Kyoei Steel Group, which operates Vinton Steel LLC in Vinton off Interstate 10, faces fines totaling $364,078 issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
OSHA made the announcement Thursday, charging that the company had violated more than 20 safety rules. The agency’s inspection of Vinton Steel began in mid-October.
According to a news release, OSHA began the inspection after it was notified by the employer that a worker had been treated at a medical facility for second degree burns.
“Inspectors determined the employee was using a heat torch when oxygen leaked from a hose in poor condition, causing a fire flash in the roll and bearing shop at the El Paso facility,” OSHA said in a news release. “The agency determined the company failed to provide safety devices for welding equipment and exposed workers to fire hazards.”
According to OSHA, there have been 10 incidents, including five “amputation injuries,” at the steel mill, leading to Vinton Steel being placed in the agency’s Severe Violator Enforcement Program.
“Placement in OSHA’s Severe Violator Program is a designation given to employers that show disregard for employee safety and health,” OSHA Area Director Diego Alvarado Jr. said in a news release. “The company needs to immediately evaluate its facility for safety and health hazards, implement safety procedures and train workers on how to follow those procedures.”
According to Severe Violator Program documents, the “SVEP is intended to focus enforcement efforts on significant hazards and violations by concentrating inspection resources on employers who have demonstrated recalcitrance or indifference to their OSH Act obligations by committing willful, repeated, or failure-to-abate violations…”
Calls to Vinton Steel were unanswered. An inquiry with Kyoei Steel was not immediately returned, and calls to United Steelworkers Local 9424 were not returned.
In an April 14 notice to Kyoei Steel, the company was notified to pay the $364,078 in 15 working days. The company has the option to discuss the citation with OSHA; agree with the citation, pay and correct it; or contest with the citation.
The citations range from improperly maintained fire extinguishers to a lack of mask fit checks for employees exposed to harmful respiratory environments.
Repeat citations include fall hazards and machine guarding.
OSHA received “a complaint on Jan. 26, 2022, alleging employees were forced to jump approximately 3 feet from a ladder onto a crane platform that had no safety rail system, exposing them to fall hazards,” the agency says.
Vinton Steel is a mill that uses scrap metal to make steel. According to the company’s website, its electric arc furnaces recycle more than 250,000 tons per year.
It was opened in 1962 by Border Steel Company, and acquired in 2016 by Kyoei Steel, a publicly traded company headquartered in Japan.
The company employs about 400 workers that are represented by the United Steelworkers Local 9424.
