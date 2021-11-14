A national chain of primary care clinics has expanded into El Paso, with plans for more locations on the way.
Four El Paso Walgreens locations are now home to a Village Medical clinic. The Chicago-based chain, which is partly owned by Walgreens, uses a “value-based” health care model. Company officials say that means not focusing on the number of patients seen per day but on the most that can be done for patients in each visit.
Value-based care also offers financial incentives to providers who meet certain metrics in improving the health outcomes of their patients.
Last week, company officials with Village Medical and Walgreens in El Paso, and city Rep. Isabel Salcido took a tour of the Village Medical at Walgreens on Montwood and George Dieter in Far East.
The clinics look nearly the same. Each has at least one doctor and two to three nurse practitioners or physician’s assistants. They are open seven days a week and focus mostly on providing primary care to patients ages 12 and up, company officials said.
Lorenzo Burciaga, director of physician network development for VillageMD, the parent company of Village Medical, said the clinics are not hospitals or urgent care clinics. They provide primary care and are aimed at keeping people out of emergency rooms and addressing health needs before they progress to that stage. The clinics also have in-house labs and relationships with the pharmacists at neighboring Walgreens.
“We want to make sure we’re addressing the health care disparities,” Burciaga said. “We know that living in a border city, the first time that most people get to be seen by a doctor is at an ER. They don’t know they have diabetes, high blood pressure, that they might have lupus. We want to curtail that.”
The El Paso clinics accept Medicaid, as well as other types of insurance, and will work with uninsured patients on a sliding-scale basis, company officials said.
The company also has plans to open a standalone Village Medical on the Westside in mid-2022.
There are more than 200 Village Medical clinics in 15 markets nationwide with over 1.6 million patients. Other Texas markets include Austin, Dallas, Houston and surrounding cities and suburbs.
“As a DO, we’re trained to prevent disease,” said Dr. Hector Lopez, a provider at Village Medical on Montwood and George Dieter. “We say that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. That’s what we’re trying to do here, is prevent disease.”
The clinics are not inside the actual Walgreens. Rather, they are their own wing, complete with waiting rooms and exam rooms.
Rep. Salcido said she was surprised during her first visit to Village Medical and said she expected something small that was at the back of the store.
“It looks clean, big and contemporary and where I’d want to be seen by a doctor,” she said.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422.
