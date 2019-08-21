If your cellphone is on the Verizon network and you’ve noticed it hasn’t been working properly, the telecommunications giant says you’re not imagining things.
This week, a wireless operator in Mexico turned on new cell sites near the border that have interfered with Verizon signals in the El Paso area. The result: dropped calls and slower data service for some customers, Verizon spokesperson Steve Van Dinter says.
“Please know we are doing everything we can to fix this and get the network back up to a level you deserve and have come to expect,” he stated in an email.
Verizon is working with the Federal Communications Commission to resolve the problem. In the meantime, the company has added capacity to its network in the area to minimize the impact.