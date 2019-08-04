There’s a new gelato shop on the Westside that’s serving up more than the traditional Italian ice cream flavors.
Nonotelo, at 7300 N. Mesa, opened at the end of May and features gelato flavors not widely found in the region, including lime mint, mamey, orange blossom water and guanabana.
Though the spot is new to El Paso, there are two other Nonotelo locations in Valera, Venezuela, where the owners are originally from.
Eufrosina Hernández and Miguel Guillen, who came to the United States from Venezuela seeking asylum in 2014, have transformed a former corner store at Mesa and Belvidere into a sweet space to expand your palate.
Tony Chamy, a business partner who operates the shops in Valera, said he wanted to open a shop in El Paso because he saw a gap in the market.
There are plenty of ice cream places here, from big chains like Baskin Robbins to smaller, local shops like Fahrenheit 32. And there are often entire grocery store aisles dedicated to ice cream.
There are far fewer gelato shops. Gufo di Milano and Spasso serve gelato at their Westside locations.
“The city needed this type of product,” Chamy said. “There are ice creameries, plenty of them, and maybe a couple of gelaterias. But they needed a push to do something better, to offer more products at good prices for customers.”
Hernández, who owns the Nonotelo in El Paso, said the shop has tried to incorporate local tastes into their offerings. She said they try to create new flavors that customers from both El Paso and Juárez will enjoy.
“People like the fruit flavors, especially during the summer. We have at least 10 sorbets and those have become good options for people with lactose intolerance. We’ve used a lot of citrus and tropical flavors,” Hernández said.
The flavor offerings at Nonotelo change from week to week, but some popular flavors stay constant. Chamy said they’ve also been able to create more flavors because of the availability of supplies in the U.S. versus Venezuela, where an economic collapse has plunged the country into a humantiarian crisis.
“Over there, there’s more difficulty to attain materials for production,” Chamy said. “Here we can find everything.”
Some Nonotelo gelato are made with flavors found in Arabic treats, like the shop’s signature flavor of orange blossom water gelato, called azahar in Spanish. Chamy is of Syrian heritage and his wife, Nataly Hazim, is of Lebanese heritage.
The business partners, Chamy and Guillen, said they grew up and went to school and college together. Chamy is a mechanical engineer by trade, while Guillen is an electrical engineer.
In many ways, Chamy said, El Paso reminds him of Valera. Both communities are at the edge of mountain ranges, and travelers often cross through both cities before reaching their final destinations.
Chamy added that he’d like to open more Nonotelo locations in El Paso, and possibly other cities in the future.
“Poco a poco,” he said. Little by little. “First we want to establish ourselves well here and have more than one store in El Paso before expanding to other cities.”
The name Nonotelo came from a nickname Chamy’s nephews bestowed on him. He said his nephews couldn’t pronounce Tony, and instead would call him Nono.
“When we decided to open the stores, ‘Nonotony’ didn’t sound nice,” Chamy said. “We needed to put an Italian name, because gelato comes from Italy. We felt Nonotelo sounded nice and we kept the name.”
One of Nonotelo’s specialties in Venezuela is creating gelato flavors from traditional Christmas sweets during the holidays. Hernández said the Valera locations are welcoming spots in the city during Venezuela’s ongoing economic and political crises.
“It’s an oasis among all the problems in Venezuela,” Hernández said. “The people can go and pay what they can, and we maintain a price that’s accessible, to continue serving that city.”
