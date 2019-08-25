The El Paso Veterans Affairs Health Care System is expanding its services to the Westside.
On Wednesday, the VA broke ground on a new health clinic, which will create 61 jobs and provide care to about 5,000 veterans. It will offer mental health, prosthetics, medical social work, lab audiology, women’s health and telehealth services, according to a news release.
The $2.3 million contract for the construction of the center was awarded to Elevation Companies, based in Denver, Colorado. The VA has not released a specific completion date, but the clinic is expected to open some time next year at 1870 Northwestern.