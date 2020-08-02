The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs on Friday celebrated the completion of its Westside Community Based Outreach Clinic.
“Space has been a major challenge in the expansion of medical services and increasing access to health care for our veterans,” said Michael Amaral, director of the El Paso VA Health Care System. “We are very excited to open our doors to the Westside community – our first true expansion of primary care capacity in the El Paso market in almost a decade!”
Officials hosted media tours on Thursday and held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday. The events were not open to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The clinic will free up space in the 25-year-old VA facility next to William Beaumont Army Medical Center.
“Four primary care teams will be housed at the Westside clinic, providing health care to thousands of veterans,” said Kraig White, the clinic manager. “This new facility will help veterans gain greater access to quality health care and increase the number of patients that the El Paso VA Health Care System can serve.”
The 14,400-square-foot facility at 1870 Northwestern is expected to create 61 jobs and provide care to thousands of veterans. It provides mental health, prosthetics, social work, lab, audiology, women’s health and telehealth services, according to a news release.
The $2.3 million contract for the construction of the center was awarded to Elevation Companies, based in Denver, Colorado.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.