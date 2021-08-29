The University of Texas at El Paso will provide advanced research and workforce development for the newest branch of the U.S. Armed Services: the U.S. Space Force.
The partnership, which also includes the University of Texas at Austin, was formalized at a signing ceremony Thursday in El Paso, which included Gen. David Thompson, the Space Force’s vice chief of space operations, UTEP President Heather Wilson and UT Austin President Jay Hartzell.
“At the heart of the Space Force’s University Partnership Program is the need to advance our science and technology to build the next generation of space capabilities coupled with the need to develop the workforce of the future,” Thompson said in a news release. “With a long history of leading aerospace research across the Paso del Norte region and beyond, we’re confident we can find such talent here at UTEP, at UT Austin and across the UT System.”
UTEP and UT Austin are two of 11 universities selected to join the Space Force University Partnership Program this year.
The program’s main goals are to establish opportunities for research and advanced academic degrees for Guardians, the name given to Space Force personnel; establish scholarship, internship and mentorship opportunities for university students and ROTC cadets; and create recruitment opportunities.
The U.S. Space Force was established as the sixth military branch on Dec. 20, 2019. It is the first new service since the U.S. Air Force was created in 1947.
