How do antidepressants impact developing brains and what are the long-term effects of medications like Prozac when they are taken by children and adolescents?
A new study by researchers at the University of Texas at El Paso sheds some light on the question, and the authors hope the results will help parents and doctors make knowledgeable decisions when treating children for depression or anxiety. The study was recently published in the journal Scientific Reports.
Sergio Iñiguez, assistant professor of psychology and director of the Iñiguez Behavioral Neuroscience Lab at UTEP, said the study produced evidence that children who are prescribed antidepressants may be more likely to need them again when they are adults.
“It’s interesting to see how we may be taking a drug early on for the treatment of anxiety and depression, but in the long run we have these neurobiological changes that in turn made the organism more prone to anxiety-related disorders, therefore you have to take it again,” Iñiguez said.
The research was conducted on mice at the Iñiguez Behavioral Neuroscience Lab, which studies depression, anxiety and related disorders using animal models.
In Iñiguez’s three-year study, young mice were given fluoxetine, more commonly known as Prozac. The medication was stopped and later reintroduced when the mice were adults. Scientists tracked and compared the behaviors of young and adult mice against mice that received a placebo
Iñiguez said they found evidence of the fluoxetine changing the young mice’s developing brains. Some of the brain changes come from certain proteins that are synthesized by the drug, called brain derived neurotrophic factor, which aids in the survival of brain neurons.
When they stopped giving the mice fluoxetine, Iñiguez said, the mice later exhibited anxiety-like behaviors, which were able to be remedied with the reintroduction of the medication. He said the drug also restored those neuron-important brain proteins.
“We found it normalized behavior. If you take it when you’re young, later, when you’re an adult, you’re more likely to exhibit anxiety. So you might need to take Prozac to normalize your behavior again,” he said.
Iñiguez said there’s a gap in the scientific literature about the long-term side effects of antidepressants, including in adults. While there are studies detailing acute symptoms like nausea, there are few studies about individuals taking psychotropic drugs for decades.
One reason for the gap, he said, is how difficult it is to orchestrate long-term studies. There are also many unanswered questions about what biologically drives depression and anxiety.
Children faced some of the worst consequences of the pandemic and related shutdowns in 2020. With schools closed, and social distancing in full effect, children faced a crisis.
Iñiguez said the latest statistics show that prescribing rates for adolescents ages 12 to 17 were up 50% from 2005 to 2017. There’s a strong chance it spiked upward in 2020.
Iñiguez said his findings do not mean that Prozac, or any other antidepressant, is necessarily unsafe for use by children or for long-term use, but that the study gives patients and parents more information when making such a choice.
“It’s about education,” Iñiguez said. “Just like when you take any pill, you need to know what the side effects are.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422.
