COVID-19’s disastrous financial impact has forced many Texas universities to quickly adapt by issuing students prorated refunds for housing costs and refunding parking fees.
Some have also voided summer study abroad programs and ramped up efforts to maintain retention and enrollment rates for upcoming semesters.
Amanda Vasquez, the University of Texas at El Paso’s assistant vice president for enrollment, says the university is beefing up efforts to retain students and recruit prospective ones.
“We are reaching out to all of our continuing students,” Vasquez said. “They’ve all received emails and phone calls from us with reminders about registration for summer and fall and encouraging them to consider enrolling – if that’s what’s best for them at the moment.”
At UTEP, tuition and fees accounted for 30% of the university’s budget for its 2020 fiscal year, UTEP officials told El Paso Inc.
This portion of a university’s budget largely depends on how many students are enrolled in a given fiscal year, so with the coronavirus hitting the U.S. economy, a very important question arises: Will families be able to send their kids off to college this fall semester?
In many cases, students have been able to continue their enrollment, Vasquez said, but conceded that the future is uncertain.
“We have reassigned some staff members who would historically have provided face-to-face services and other divisions to help with communication to students,” she said. “We know that students need to hear from us right now and so those calls have been really important and impactful.”
More than 50% of families recently surveyed by Niche reported that they will be less able to financially contribute to their child’s college education. Forty-eight percent are concerned about their child’s ability to find a job after graduation, and 14% of their children in college are considering transferring or taking at least a semester off.
Vasquez is confident that UTEP’s outreach efforts, its tuition assistance programs like the Paydirt Promise Program, its low net cost among peer institutions and its designation as a Carnegie R1 status school will cushion the impact to enrollment.
But despite persistent phone-calling, an affordable price tag and factors that make UTEP an attractive school, Vasquez says it is too early to tell if enrollment will be down this fall semester.
“It’s a little bit too early for us to know how this is going to impact enrollment. I think right now we’re working on making sure that we’re still providing excellent communication and service to students,” Vasquez said. “I expect that we’d be able to provide more information about summer enrollment in July, and about fall enrollment in September.”
College enrollment rates actually increased during the 2008 Great Recession, Inside Higher Ed reports, as more students sought advanced degrees to become more attractive to employers.
But Vasquez says that this inverse relationship between the economy and college enrollment is “not a perfect correlation.”
While UTEP remains hopeful for the future, university officials told El Paso Inc. that they expect to receive about $25 million from the federal CARES Act stimulus package. Half of it will go directly to students, and the other half will go to the institution.
UTEP officials also explained that the university is taking additional measures to minimize the financial impact of the pandemic by freezing faculty and staff salaries for the upcoming year, improving efficiency in course and section assignments and by cutting down on travel and utility costs.
The university does not expect to receive more state appropriations, which made up 23% of UTEP’s budget for fiscal year 2020.
Bryan Mena, who is pursuing a degree in political science from UTEP, is an intern at El Paso Inc. He can be reached at news@elpasoinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.