A decade flies by faster than any of us expect.
The University of Texas at El Paso last week announced the institution’s strategic plan for the next 10 years.
The plan aims to strengthen UTEP’s research activities and places a priority on community engagement, emphasizing the university’s unique place on the border and its status as a top Hispanic-serving university.
The strategic plan also includes beefing up UTEP’s public radio station, KTEP 88.5 FM, the “NPR station for the Southwest.”
UTEP President Heather Wilson said the plan came together through a 22-person advisory committee that recommended programs or initiatives that could be grown or better utilized.
“It’s a way for this region to tell our story, and we think that it was an under-used asset,” Wilson said. “It was one of the things, when we think about how to serve the community in which we live, KTEP should be part of that story.”
As part of the strategic plan, UTEP will also establish the UTEP Business Engagement Center, which Wilson said will help centralize a point of contact between local and national businesses and the university.
At the UTEP Business Engagement Center, businesses will be able to reach out to UTEP for things like employee training and certification and corporate-sponsored research.
“Business was engaging with us in a lot of different ways, but we also made it hard for businesses to know where to reach out or where to call and connect into UTEP,” Wilson said. “We thought we needed a front porch to be able to co-locate a lot of the things we do, so that a business in this region or anywhere that wants to hire graduates from UTEP, they can call the Business Engagement Center.”
Wilson said UTEP will continue to focus on research and maintain its status among the top research universities in the U.S.
“When it comes to research, UTEP is in the top 5% of universities in America,” Wilson said. “That’s kind of a big deal, so where do we go from here? We’ll continue to advance research. Every one of our faculty should be advancing in their fields.”
She added that UTEP will identify and build on areas of research that are strong, including materials, advanced manufacturing, aerospace and bilingualism.
While the strategic plan unveiled Wednesday makes clear that UTEP will continue pursuing research opportunities, it is a departure from the previous plan put in place by former UTEP President Diana Natalicio.
Under Natalicio’s 2008-2015 strategic plan, the four outlined goals were teaching and learning; research, scholarship and artistic production; public service; and leadership and administration.
There are four strategic goals laid out in UTEP’s 2030 strategic plan: teaching, learning and the student experience; advance discovery; community impact and public service; and shape the future of higher education.
Each strategic goal includes three initiatives and key measures of progress, which include things like representation on national boards, recognitions, education and health levels of the region, and retention rates.
Wilson said the university will roll out the plan in the next couple of months and will be looking at how to track progress. She added that she expects UTEP to release results at least annually.
There is no price tag attached to the strategic plan, but the university will need to raise some funds to address some of the things included in the plan, Wilson said.
“UTEP is very reasonably priced, and certainly when it comes to research universities,” Wilson said. “But still, we serve a population of very modest means, so we want to keep the price down.
“There are going to be some things in here as we develop them that are going to have costs associated with them, and we will also be raising money to accomplish many of these things.”
In addition to the goals and initiatives in the strategic plan, Wilson said UTEP will also begin expanding its footprint from where it recruits students, as well as prioritizing scholarships.
She said the university is setting its sights on more aggressive recruitment in West Texas and more parts of New Mexico.
UTEP’s student population of about 25,000 is largely from the El Paso region, and nearly half of the students enrolled are the first in their families to attend college.
“Over time we’ll have a more natural footprint that’s significantly larger than where it is,” Wilson said. “We’re not going to let up at all on what we do here in El Paso, but just because you grew up in Lubbock doesn’t mean you shouldn’t have the opportunity to go to a better university.”
