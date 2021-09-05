The University of Texas at El Paso has turned an old manufacturing building in South Central El Paso into a tech center, equipped with sophisticated 3D printing technology.
“UTEP is a national leader in additive manufacturing, and this new facility opens opportunities for job training and economic development in the heart of El Paso,” Wilson said in a news release. “Over time, we hope that new businesses will cluster in the neighborhood.”
UTEP acquired the 17,000-square-foot facility in 2017, and on Aug. 25 officials cut the ribbon to celebrate the opening of the Additive Manufacturing Technologies Center at 410 S. Cotton.
Also called additive manufacturing, 3D printers work by layering thin sheets of melted material, often plastic or steel, on top of each other to create an object.
