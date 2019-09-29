Students enrolled in UTEP’s College of Education now have the opportunity to spend a year working in El Paso classrooms alongside veteran teachers, gaining hands-on experience and insight into the public school system.
The Miner Teacher Residency Program is a multi-partner effort to create a bridge for final-year education undergraduates out of college and into the classroom, with plenty of support along the way.
This year’s cohort has 19 students paired with 19 educators at Mesita and Purple Heart elementary schools. Students were chosen from a pool of 40 applicants and were selected on criteria such as GPA and faculty input. They will get a stipend of about $11,000 per year.
The program is funded by contributions from the Council on Regional Economic Expansion and Educational Development, or CREEED, the El Paso Community Foundation, Workforce Solutions Borderplex and US PREP, a coalition that works to prepare teaching candidates for careers in the classroom.
US PREP, which stands for University-School Partnerships for Renewal of Educator Preparation, is funded by the Gates Foundation.
Amy O’Rourke, CREEED’s Choose to Excel director, said she hopes the residency program can help encourage more well-prepared students to choose teaching as a profession and elevate the caliber of the field.
“I think if there’s support along the way, both in the college and through this residency, (students) can see it as viable,” O’Rourke said.
The residency program is a rethinking of UTEP’s semester-long teacher internship and replaces it with the yearlong program.
“It’s us really trying to put our money where our mouth is in terms of moving from an emphasis on theory to an emphasis on practice-based learning,” said Clifton Tanabe, dean of the UTEP College of Education.
Tanabe said he is aware of El Paso’s education loop and UTEP’s place along it.
Unlike other fields, where UTEP graduates might pursue job prospects in other cities, a large majority of College of Education graduates – about 75% – stay in the region, Tanabe said.
Education graduates who stay here go on to teach students in the region’s 12 public school districts, 80% of which will then enroll at UTEP. Some of those students will then get their teaching degree and go back out into the borderland to teach. And the loop continues.
“We want to be conscious and upfront about the role the college plays in the loop and not point fingers, because it all just points right back at us,” Tanabe said. “We try to live up to that responsibility.”
Tanabe said he wants to optimize the loop rather than break it, which is where the residency program comes in.
In addition to teachers gaining experience and hands-on training, the College of Education will also collect data on what is and is not working. An on-site UTEP faculty member will gather data at each campus and work with residents on mentoring and coaching.
O’Rourke, whose husband, Beto, is a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, said the residency program fits CREEED’s mission of increasing the number of high-performing schools in the region
“We want to make sure we’ve got school leaders and a pipeline that can really hold that bar high and execute and make sure students are achieving at that high level,” O’Rourke said.
Other universities in the U.S. and Texas have similar residency programs. The University of Texas at San Antonio began theirs in 2017.
Tanabe said the residency program can also help mitigate high attrition rates during a teacher’s first few years in the field.
In 2017-18, the attrition rate of Texas teachers was 10.44%, but the outgoing teachers were replaced by new hires at a rate of 11.35%, according to data from the Texas Education Agency.
“That’s a hard transition,” Tanabe said. “Teaching alone is difficult.
“It’s a great career path, but it’s a tough job to jump in right off the bat. We want to try and take real steps to meet that bar.”
