UTEP President Heather Wilson and NMSU Chancellor Dan Arvizu announced a partnership between the universities aimed at increasing entrepreneurship in the region.
The partnership, which is supported by the Hunt Family Foundation, will expand NMSU’s Studio G student business accelerator to UTEP. The accelerator will help students and recent alumni bolster their entrepreneurial skills, by providing access to mentors, presentations by innovators and workshops. It will also host business contests and hackathons.
Since Studio G was founded at the NMSU Arrowhead Center in 2011, it has wzorked with more than 1,700 student entrepreneurs and raised more the $6 million in investments and grants.