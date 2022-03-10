Attending the University of Texas at El Paso just got a lot easier with the announcement that starting this fall, attendance will be free for UTEP students whose parents earn less than $75,000 a year.
The higher income limit was made possible by the UT System Board of Regents’ creation of a new $300 million endowment to further reduce the cost of going to UT institutions.
Announced Wednesday, the Promise Plus program increases tuition assistance at seven UT institutions: UTEP, UT Arlington, UT Dallas, UT Permian Basin, UT San Antonio, UT Rio Grande Valley and UT Tyler.
Full-time undergraduate students who are Texas residents and qualify for need-based aid will be eligible to receive Promise Plus funds, which will be used to supplement institutional aid and federal and state aid, such as Pell grants and TEXAS grants.
Prior to the announcement, UTEP’s Paydirt Promise program was financed by tuition revenue and covered all tuition costs for students whose adjusted gross family income was less than $60,000 a year.
Nearly a third of UTEP’s students come from households making $20,000 or less, UTEP President Heather Wilson said.
UTEP was the first in announcing that it will use the endowment funds to expand its free-tuition program.
