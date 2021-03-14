From black holes to Pink Floyd to the Challenger disaster, Humberto “Tito” Silva III grew up in El Paso exploring science and music.
It’s a pathway that set him up for a career in aerospace and led him to Sandia National Laboratories in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where he has worked for the past 10 years as a thermal scientist and engineer.
Silva, age 41, was recently named the 2021 Engineer of the Year by the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics, which describes itself as the world’s largest technical society dedicated to the global aerospace profession. It has nearly 30,000 members from 91 countries.
“It really is a huge deal,” said Silva, a 1998 graduate from Cathedral High School. “It’s not just a local award. It’s not a regional or state award. It’s not even a national award. It’s a global award with the world’s premier aerospace institute that covers everything related to space and air.
“I’m still kind of in disbelief, to be honest,” he said.
Much of the work that Silva is being honored for is classified. But he was able to say that he led a team of scientists and engineers at Sandia and explored ways to modernize the way scientists analyze safety for space vehicles re-entering the atmosphere.
They used a combination of computer simulations and experiments and made use of the evolving field of uncertainty quantification, where they examined different variables and uncertainty surrounding the problem they were exploring.
Silva said that he was influenced by seeing the space shuttle Challenger disaster on live TV when he was in kindergarten. That set the tone for his career and led him to want to explore ways to make space travel and exploration safer.
Silva’s award was announced earlier this year, but he will have to wait until August to receive it. An awards gala is tentatively scheduled for August in Washington, D.C., if the COVID-19 pandemic continues to improve.
“It will be happening in person, which is really an awesome thing,” Silva said.
“Usually, the who’s who of the aerospace industry goes to these types of things,” Silva said. “I don’t know if that will necessarily be true during these times of COVID, but the last time I went to one of these galas, they usually include people from Blue Origin, SpaceX, NASA.”
Silva says he has been hugely impacted by growing up in the bicultural and bilingual environment of El Paso.
He attended St. Patrick Cathedral School and then Cathedral High School.
His parents, Humberto “Tito Sr.” Silva II and Ellen Rachel Silva de Elorreaga, both created an atmosphere where he could explore his interests and excel academically, he said.
“I still remember my dad bringing home a book on black holes,” the younger Silva said. “They had to hide it from me because I couldn’t put it down.”
His mother exposed him to art and music. Silva remembers her having him listen to Pink Floyd’s seminal album “Dark Side of the Moon.”
“It put me on a nice trajectory to being an aerospace engineer,” he said.
Silva graduated from the University of Texas at El Paso with a bachelor’s degree in physics. He also earned a master’s in mechanical engineering from New Mexico State University.
He went on to get a master’s certificate in project management from George Washington University and a master’s and doctorate in aerospace engineering from Arizona State University.
He also serves as an adjunct professor in mechanical engineering at the University of New Mexico.
Silva said he had many teachers who influenced him along the way.
At St. Patrick Cathedral School, Brother Christopher James Lavelle “taught me how to write and think analytically” in eighth grade English.
“It is because of him that I still, to this day, look up words I don’t know and keep notebooks of them,” Silva said.
At Cathedral High School, Sister Teresa Henry “taught me that in order to study math and science, you must be disciplined and work at it every day.”
Silva had her as his teacher for both geometry and pre-calculus.
“She taught me that good habits – even atomic-sized ones – lead to amazing results downstream,” Silva said.
At UTEP, Silva said he was influenced by Stephen Stafford, who taught an introductory course in materials science and engineering.
“Dr. Stafford embodies the utmost model of engineering education,” Silva said. “Believe me, I know after attending and/or teaching at over seven universities. He is technically savvy, a world-class lecturer and cares deeply about his students and their success.”
Silva said he and his wife, Lisa Marie Drusina, try to expose their two sons – Diego, 8 and Elias, 6 – to a wide range of influences.
“We listen to music all the time. We talk about science all the time,” he said. “We read books about both. We play outdoors and go on adventure walks.
“I think exposing children at such an early age to a diverse learning environment is a great thing. I want to give my boys what was given to me and expose them to everything and see what sticks.”
