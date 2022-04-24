Larry Wollschlager, above, a UTEP alumnus and founder of Wolf Energy Inc., donated $3 million to the university – the largest philanthropic gift in the history of UTEP’s College of Science. The gift was announced at a ceremony Friday in the Geological Sciences Building and will fund the creation of two new research centers focused on sustainable resources and health disparities.
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Property tax valuations skyrocket in El Paso
- El Paso foreign trade zone eyes expansion
- How to get your tickets for ‘Beyond Van Gogh’ immersive exhibit in El Paso
- Vinton steel mill cited, faces $364,078 in fines
- MCA Foundation names new board members
- Whispers: Food news and an El Paso artist in Paris
- In Segundo Barrio, a Catholic kitchen provides hope and a hot meal
- El Paso native to lead marketing and business development for Pet’s Barn
- Last men standing: Few UTEP hoopsters on active roster
- Shatner, Esposito to appear at El Paso Comic Con
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Commented
Latest News
- Horizon City may get two new sports parks
- Habitat Boba Tea, Nopal Nation open at outlets
- As Texas home values skyrocket, state officials wrestle with how to slow property tax increases
- Who’s financing N.M. attorney general campaign?
- EPCC celebrates completion of new building
- UTEP announces historic gift
- Jean Smart 'would kill' to play a role like Designing Women's Charlene again
- Good Trouble star Sherry Cola drunkenly messaged Jennifer Lopez
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.