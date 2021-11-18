UT System creates endowment in honor of Natalicio

The University of Texas System Board of Regents Thursday allocated $1 million to create an endowment in honor of Diana Natalicio, the longtime UTEP president who died in September at age 82.
The endowment will fund a distinguished directorship of the new Diana Natalicio Institute for Hispanic Education at UTEP, which will study and implement changes to promote greater access to higher education for Hispanic students, according to a news release.
“She did so much for so many, and this is a very fitting honor to recognize her contributions,” said Kevin Eltife, chair of the Board of Regents, in a statement. “I can’t help but think of all the lives she touched. It’s phenomenal.”
Natalicio, who led UTEP for 31 years until her retirement in 2019, was known for her efforts to promote both “access and excellence” in higher education, a phrase she used often to describe UTEP’s mission.
Under her tenure, the percentage of Hispanic students grew to more than 80% to mirror the demographics of the region and the university achieved the Carnegie top-tier research classification.
“The Diana Natalicio Institute will reimagine what it truly means to be a Hispanic-serving university and develop innovative and evidence-based approaches to education, leadership and policy,” UT System Chancellor James Milliken said in the news release. “I believe Diana would think this is an appropriate honor.”
Natalicio was succeeded by UTEP President Heather Wilson, who became the 11th president of UTEP in 2019.
“We are deeply grateful to the Board of Regents for providing the funding to help us recruit and retain outstanding leadership for the new institute,” Wilson said. “But more importantly, it secures ongoing support of Dr. Natalicio’s legacy.”
