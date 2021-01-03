Kinective Fitness Club, an all-inclusive gym built by native El Pasoan Arturo Muñoz with his sister, Cristina, father, Arturo, and mother, Georgina, is set to open this week.
Located in a new, 40,000-square-foot building at the corner of Belvidere and Westwind on the Westside, the fitness club had a soft opening in late December.
Arturo Muñoz, who opened five Gym Company health clubs in Juárez and is vice president of AMD Capital, says they have put a lot of effort into developing an anti-COVID system, including an airport grade temperature scanner, high-tech air filtration system and sanitation team that logs 500 hours of work every week. T
he fitness club employs 55 people and expects to employ as many as 70 by next month. It offers 90 classes a week and has a sauna and steam room, retail store and a café.
