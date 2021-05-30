University Medical Center of El Paso has acquired a $1.2 million mobile stroke unit that is the most advanced piece of medical equipment of its kind in the world. It promises to save stroke patients’ lives, memories and mobility, hospital executives say.
While 23 other medical centers around the country have a mobile stroke unit, what sets UMC’s new one apart from the others is the more advanced CT scanner that comes with it.
The scanner is capable of producing images of a person’s brain that are more detailed than any other mobile unit scanner now in use, said Jacob Cintron, the CEO of UMC.
The onboard CT scanner enables medical personnel to begin their assessment and treatment of a patient almost immediately – while the mobile unit is parked outside the patient’s home and then en route to the hospital.
Each year in El Paso County, about 1,300 people have strokes that are sometimes severely debilitating because of the time it takes an ambulance summoned by a friend or family member’s 911 emergency call to transport a patient to a hospital.
When it comes to strokes, time is everything.
“For the patient, that can be the difference between being able to walk and talk – and not,” Cintron said.
UTHealth Medical School in Houston acquired the first mobile stroke unit in the world about five years ago.
“They just published a positive study for their outcomes, saying these mobile stroke units do lessen the severity of the outcome for the patients because they’re able to treat someone at their house,” said Carla Escobar, director of UMC’s neurosciences ICU.
There are 23 other mobile stroke units in service nationally, she said.
UMC spokesperson Ryan Mielke hastened to add that those units’ CT scanners produce eight-slice brain images while the scanner in UMC’s new mobile unit generates more detailed views of the brain with 16 slices.
That will give medical personnel a much better idea of the needed treatment, he said.
Last year, about 600 stroke patients were treated by UMC, which has a special neurology team of doctors and nurses and is certified by the Joint Commission, a nonprofit organization that certifies more than 22,000 hospitals and medical centers in the country.
A public hospital that also operates satellite clinics around the city, UMC is overseen by the El Paso County Hospital District Board and operates on an annual budget that’s just under $1 billion, about $100 million of which comes from local property taxes, Cintron said.
The hospital and its clinics provide about $200 million in uncompensated medical care services to medical indigents annually.
Last Tuesday, the El Paso City Council approved an agreement under which the city’s emergency medical services and UMC medical personnel will work together to dispatch the mobile stroke unit when it’s needed.
“If EMS gets a 911 call that might indicate a stroke, then we get notified as well and will respond,” Cintron said. “Then, when it gets on-scene, they’ll be able to have the patient checked with the CT scanner to determine if there’s a blockage or hemorrhage in the brain.
“There’s going to be a stroke nurse, which EMS units don’t have, a CT tech on board to operate the scanner and a neurologist attending via telemedicine. They’ll be able to administer medications on-scene,” he said.
Having the mobile stroke unit on hand can shave 30 to 45 minutes off the patient prepping and transportation time to UMC, or a nearer hospital that’s capable of immediately taking the stroke patient.
Saving that time and being able to administer initial medications immediately can save 90 million neurons in the brain that could die in the time it would take to transport a patient to UMC or another hospital.
“The unit is set up so the doctor can see the patient physically and can read the brain study as it’s being done, read the images and be able to communicate with the hospital staff,” Cintron said. “They’ll be able to administer medications on-scene.”
Stroke symptoms include balance problems, sudden vision loss or garbled speech, Escobar said, and the typical age range for strokes is over 55.
“But really, you also see a lot of younger people hit in their 40s or their 30s and even 25-year-olds,” she said.
Before the new mobile stroke unit is put in service, agreements with the project partners will have to be finalized, and the vehicle itself will have to be licensed by the state.
All of that could take a month, Escobar said.
Cintron said UMC’s partners include other hospitals in the area that are capable of handling stroke patients.
“There are hospitals that are primary stroke centers and others that are comprehensive stroke centers,” he said. “When this unit picks up a patient, they will determine what hospital to go to.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter David Crowder at dcrowder@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 630-6622.
