A group, including an anonymous funder and several companies, has donated more than $150,000 toward purchasing needed respiratory care equipment for COVID-19 patients.
The University Medical Center Foundation announced last week that donors raised $152,000 for portable oxygen concentrators, which officials said can help physicians discharge patients sooner.
The donors are:
• Anonymous funder, $50,000
• Bank of America Foundation: $40,000
• Wells Fargo Foundation: $20,000
• Paso del Norte Community Foundation: $20,000
• GECU Foundation: $20,000
• Sam’s Club of El Paso: $2,000
According to a news release, the portable oxygen concentrators are a cost-effective way to help patients shorten their hospital stay. The devices will help University Medical Center of El Paso manage bed capacities at the hospital.
“Throughout this pandemic, we’ve sought ways to bring more efficiency and care to our patients,” Jacob Cintron, UMC president and CEO, said in a news release. “These donations to our foundation are providing a critical link that expedites our discharge process while allowing patients to complete their recovery in the comfort of their home.
“This is yet another example of community organizations stepping up to help people, especially in times of crisis. My thanks go to all of the organizations who made this donation possible, for the benefit of the people of our city.”
