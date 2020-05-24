By Sara Sanchez / El Paso Inc. staff writer
A shuttered micro hospital in West El Paso has a new owner.
The facility at 4642 N. Mesa, which once housed the Complete Care Community Hospital, was purchased by University Medical Center in mid-May for about $9 million, according to a UMC spokesperson.
Complete Care, a Dallas-based company, opened the micro hospital in early 2018 and closed it six months later, citing reduced reimbursements from insurers.
The 23,472-square-foot facility is now open and is called UMC Surgical Center West. It’s the county hospital’s first outpatient surgical facility, said Ryan Mielke, director of public affairs for UMC. The county hospital runs several facilities around El Paso, including two freestanding emergency rooms and nine community clinics.
Mielke said there are no patients currently in the surgical center.
The center could also serve as an overflow facility for UMC if it needs to free up space at its main hospital for COVID-19 patients. Mielke said the surgical center would be used for non-COVID patients and only if it’s needed. Right now, UMC has enough room for all patients at its main hospital in Central El Paso.
“The facility itself will be used for various service lines that are displaced, initially, from the hospital,” Mielke said. “In other words, non-COVID-19 patients that will be outpatient only. It’s not intended to be an overnight facility.”
The facility is not a walk-in clinic. Patients need a referral and have to make an appointment. Mielke said the surgical center will be used for outpatient digestive health procedures like endoscopies, colonoscopies and gall stone removal.
“That’s why there’s not huge signage, and it’s not one of our community clinics. That’s not what it’s intended to be,” Mielke said. “It’s intended to be for outpatient surgical procedures.”
Mielke said physicians practicing at the new surgical center include UMC doctors and the hospital’s community partner physicians.
“The bottom line is that it’s mostly physicians who have privileges at UMC,” Mielke said. “It’s really an extension of the hospital that’s out in the community.”
Peter de Wetter, an associate at RJL Real Estate Consultants, said Sunflower Bank was the seller on the property and that it was on the market for about 18 months.
The company that built the facility, Complete Care, was part of a 2018 rush of freestanding emergency rooms and micro hospitals that opened around El Paso. It was the first micro hospital for the Dallas-based chain and cost about $10 million to build.
The property was appraised for tax purposes at about $7.9 million in 2019, according to public records.
UMC has two freestanding emergency rooms, in the Northeast and Far East.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422, ext. 105.
