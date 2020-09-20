University Medical Center of El Paso announced Friday that it has acquired Border Pediatrics, a medical group practice with two locations in El Paso.
Border Pediatrics will now be known as UMC Border Pediatrics, according to a press release. Dr. Ruben Roncallo, the doctor at both facilities, and his staff of nearly 20 people will now be UMC associates. Both clinics, 4500 N. Mesa and 10211 Alameda, will remain open.
Jacob Cintron, UMC president and CEO, said the Border Pediatrics acquisition will complement the specialty care services offered at El Paso Children’s Hospital, which has a partnership with UMC.
“As the largest public hospital along the U.S.-Mexico border and the only Level 1 trauma center in our region, we need to continually find more ways to bring greater access to care for our community while providing advanced physicians and technologies that ensure a quality of care that is second to none,” Cintron said in a news release.
The acquisition price for Border Pediatrics was not immediately disclosed.
Roncallo has owned Border Pediatrics for 18 years. According to UMC, Roncallo attended the Universidad Metropolitana in Barranquilla, Colombia, and spent time in Miami as a lab technologist. He did his pediatric residency at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso.
“I think joining UMC is a great thing for me because I have been involved in the community and El Paso for years, and UMC has provided so much support, especially for the free clinic in Canutillo,” Roncallo said in a news release.
Services offered at UMC Border Pediatrics include school and sports physicals, wellness checks, minor surgeries, treatment of ADHD and ADD, asthma and allergies, skin diseases and obesity counseling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.