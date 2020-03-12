Workers in charge of counting every person living in the United States are ramping up their efforts ahead of Census Day, April 1.
Households throughout the country will begin receiving Census 2020 invitations in the mail Thursday. Participants in the census, which is mandated by the U.S. Constitution, have three options to complete the questionnaire: phone, mail or online.
The U.S. Census Bureau launched the 2020 census website this week where people can answer the questions online.
Answering the questionnaire by telephone or mailing back a paper form are still options. And census workers will be doing outreach to different populations through July, including reaching out to those households that have not completed the census.
Data collected in the once-a-decade census is used to determine federal funding allocation and congressional representation.
For more information and to take the census, visit 2020census.gov.