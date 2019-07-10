Tomas Trevino, who began his career with the Texas Department of Transportation 27 years ago, has been named the agency’s top engineer for the El Paso area.
Trevino’s promotion was announced to TxDOT employees in an internal memo on Tuesday.
“I’m sure looking forward to having him out here to not only stabilize the district but move it forward,” said Ted Houghton, an El Paso native who chaired the Texas Transportation Commission from 2011 to 2015.
Trevino, who is currently the deputy district engineer in Corpus Christi, replaces Bob Bielek, 70, who abruptly stepped down as El Paso district engineer in May. Bielek’s resignation was reported by El Paso Inc. but was not publicly announced and came as a surprise to many in El Paso. TxDOT has not given a reason for his departure.
Steve Warren, the district engineer in Lubbock, has been serving as El Paso’s interim district engineer.
The El Paso district engineer has a big job, overseeing hundreds of employees and billions of dollars in highway projects and maintenance.
“Tomas is going to have his work cut out for him,” Houghton said.
Texas is divided into 25 TxDOT districts that oversee the construction and maintenance of state highways. The El Paso district is one of the state’s largest in land area, encompassing Brewster, Culberson, El Paso, Hudspeth, Jeff Davis and Presidio counties. It is crisscrossed by almost 5,000 miles of state roads.
Trevino will arrive in El Paso at one of the busiest times ever for road construction in the city. Projects include finishing the Border West Expressway, Go 10 and I-10 Connect projects. The agency is also in the early planning stages for Reimagine 1-10, an estimated $6 billion project that will rebuild much of the interstate from the New Mexico line to Tornillo. Another project is widening Montana on the Eastside.
Trevino has worked his entire TxDOT career in Corpus Christi in various roles. As director of operations, he led the Hurricane Harvey response for the district, the memo states.
Trevino has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Texas A&I University. He and his wife, Rose, have three sons: Alejandro, Andres and Adam.
In his spare time, the memo states, he volunteers as a member of the St. Thomas the Apostle Kairos prison ministry group and is an avid sports fan.