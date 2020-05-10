The battle for control of United Bank of El Paso del Norte that spilled out publicly in March has escalated, leading to a shareholder revolt to take control of the bank’s holding company board and a lawsuit to affirm that action.
The El Paso-based community bank is overseen by two boards. One is directly responsible for the bank itself, and a second board governs the bank’s holding company and represents 469 shareholders. Those shareholders own the 1,245,244 shares that originally sold for $10 each.
But since the bank opened in 2001, the people who sat on one board also ran the other. That has led to increasing friction in recent years in the shareholders’ ranks, in part because they have gotten no return on the very sizeable investments they made to start the bank.
A group of dissident shareholders led by El Paso businessman Mike Verlander, the bank’s former president and CEO, Les Parker, and others began arranging a COVID-19 compliant remote meeting of the shareholders last month to elect a new holding company board.
In response, the bank’s board members met April 8 as the holding company board and changed the by-laws to prohibit such a meeting without that board’s consent.
“Basically, they said we couldn’t have that meeting,” Verlander said.
So they found another way, he said, that allowed a majority of the shareholders of Southwest United Bancshares to replace the existing holding company board “by consent.”
According to a shareholders’ statement released May 1, that was accomplished on April 30 when the owners of 51.5% of the holding company’s 641,159 shares “removed the then-serving directors of the holding company” and elected eight different members.
They are Verlander, later named chairman and president of the holding company board, officers Patsy Parker, Craig Allen Fortune and Jaime Lowenberg, and members Mark Barnett, Gail Darling, Kay Cargill and Dr. Lyndon Mansfield.
Verlander said this new board, which oversees the holding company, has no plans to replace or interfere with the other board of directors, which remains the same.
On May 1, anticipating a counteraction, Verlander and the new board filed suit against the United Bank board members in their capacity as holding company board members. They are seeking a declaratory judgment affirming that they are no longer members of the holding company board.
The suit claims the “consent” used to remove them is authorized by the original certificate of formation and bylaws approved by the new holding company board.
Those named were United Bank’s Chairman Hank Hernandez, President and CEO Monty Rogers, George Bailey, James Maloney, Dr. Gustavo Martell, Charles Napier, Stuart Shiloff and Randolph Young.
Rogers surprised many by resigning last week. He was replaced by Norm Peters, the bank’s senior vice president and chief lending officer.
Hernandez said his board has already taken the position that the actions of Verlander and others behind the shareholder revolt are null and void.
But they are looking for an amicable resolution.
“There were probably a couple of ways to look at how shareholders could form without the consent of the holding company,” Hernandez said. “And so we clarified that.
“We told them we were going to do that, and they proceeded anyway. We’ve already warned our attorneys and informed their attorneys that we’re considering this null and void.”
Hernandez said they reached out to Verlander via his attorney on Wednesday.
“We’d like to get together and see if we can’t come to an amicable solution to both parties,” he said.
According to Verlander and others, the shareholders’ discontent isn’t only over the lack of any return on their shares since the bank opened, but also because they have not been informed of significant outside offers to buy not only their shares but United Bank itself.
That was, Verlander has said, the decision of the corporate board and points to the problem with having the same people on both boards – because the shareholders’ interests aren’t necessarily the same as the bank board’s.
“Our issue quite frankly is that this was set up by Les Parker, and since the creation of the bank, it’s always been that way,” Hernandez said. “I’m not saying it’s right. I’m just saying that’s the way it’s always been.”
He also said the bank’s leaders have been open about outside offers to buy shares and the bank itself.
“At the end of the day, we’re acting on the behalf of our shareholders, and our job as board members is to get the absolutely best price for our shareholders,” he said. “And if we think that someone is trying to buy us and is not giving us what we think is a good value, then we’re going to decline those offers.
“But we would love to hear from the Verlander group. We’d love to see if we can work this thing out without it continuing down the litigation route.
“That’s our latest offer.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter David Crowder at dcrowder@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 630-6622.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.