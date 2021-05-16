The Texas Department of Transportation on Friday abruptly canceled advertised plans for two weeks of nighttime closures of Interstate 10 from the Westside to the Eastside starting this Monday at 9 p.m.
The purpose for the planned I-10 closure was to install an overhead lane management system to communicate with drivers, conveying important messages, helping to reduce congestion and providing time estimates to destinations.
A reason for the cancelation of those plans was not provided to El Paso Inc. Friday.
But a second project that TxDOT plans to start Monday night is still on and will require the nighttime closure of southbound traffic into Juárez over the Bridge of the Americas, or BOTA, via the I-110 spur.
Overnight closures of Spur 110 will be from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. this Monday through Thursday and the following Sunday through Thursday.
A third week’s closure is possible, but not expected.
The project involves rerouting Paisano Drive and the installation of girders to support future traffic lanes over the I-110 spur to BOTA.
The project will permanently eliminate access to BOTA from Paisano Drive and end a longstanding complaint from residents in the area.
“That’s because the people in the Chamizal neighborhood came to our public meeting and said they were suffering from air quality issues because of all the trucks lining up on Paisano and idling there for hours,” said El Paso TxDOT spokesperson Jennifer Wright. “So this is going to remedy that.”
That public meeting was in 2017.
Rerouting Paisano will also keep people from cutting into the lines of traffic to the international bridge, which has been a major aggravation to drivers for years.
Southbound access to the port of entry will be from I-10 or U.S. 54 only once the project is complete.
