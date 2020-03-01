Miguel Fernandez, the founder and CEO of Transtelco, believes productivity needs more than just people power. We need aesthetics, too.
Fernandez recently spoke about his experience growing Transtelco and living in the “third space” of the borderland at a Pioneers 21 conversation with Carlos Martinez-Vela, executive director of the business incubator in Downtown El Paso.
The talk was held at the Sotoa building, which also houses some of Transtelco’s U.S. offices.
Transtelco provides internet connectivity services in Mexico by buying U.S.-based internet and reselling it on the Mexican market. Fernandez started the company in 2001 with three employees, and the business has now grown to more than 400 and is in 34 markets.
Fernandez, 45, was born in El Paso and lived in Mexico until he was 16. He said the first idea for a company like Transtelco came from when he was young and dating a girlfriend who lived in Juárez when it was still possible to dial into Juárez without being charged long distance.
The story of how Transtelco grew from three employees to 400 is long and nonlinear. The company hit all sorts of roadblocks from its earliest days of Fernandez just trying to sell U.S.-based internet to customers in Mexico.
Fernandez said Mexico is 100% dependent on the United States for internet connectivity, and that all of Mexico’s connectivity with the rest of the world comes through the U.S. first.
In 2008, Transtelco began working on a 250-mile network that runs from Chihuahua to the border. At that time, he brought in his family as a partner in the business and was able to gain access to more capital to complete the project.
“That’s really when we started understanding what we were doing,” Fernandez said. “That’s when we learned a few things about this region that really makes this place different for us.”
Now, Transtelco has about 13,000 miles of network the company has built since 2008. The company also has 20 fiber crossings between Mexico and the United States, including four in the El Paso area.
“The business has changed completely,” Fernandez said. “We had to mature into what we are today.”
Fernandez is also an advocate and appreciator of good design and aesthetics. He has a close eye for it and said design plays a role in productivity. He’s also a partner in the Stanton House boutique hotel in Downtown and said he had a hand in choosing some of the art featured there.
“If there’s a single biggest weakness we have in this region, it’s that we don’t put enough value on aesthetics,” Fernandez said. “We have such a lack of constraint when it comes to land, that whatever we build we can build something better next door.”
