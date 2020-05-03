Transtelco, an internet and communications provider in Mexico headquartered in Downtown El Paso, has acquired Neutrona Networks International, a software-defined network provider based in Miami.
Neutrona provides network infrastructure to telecommunications companies and is in 15 countries, while Transtelco builds connectivity infrastructure, including fiber networks.
“We are excited to welcome Neutrona onto the Transtelco platform and into our ecosystem of family-owned companies, whose legacy of operating global businesses stretches back over 100 years,” Transtelco CEO Miguel Fernandez said in a news release.
Luciano Salata and Mateo Ward, co-founders of Neutrona, will join Transtelco’s executive team.
Transtelco’s infrastructure spans nearly 15,000 miles and runs from Los Angeles to Tijuana, Dallas and Mexico City.
The company said the Neutrona acquisition allows Transtelco to extend its reach beyond its current markets.
“Transtelco offers Neutrona a platform that will accelerate the next step of our overall growth strategy and allow us to continue to rewrite the rules of telecommunications within Latin America and beyond,” Salata said in a news release. “We will continue to efficiently solve complex, global connectivity challenges for wholesale and enterprise customers, while gaining access to a unique and expansive fiber network to leverage between the United States and Mexico.”
The Neutrona acquisition was financed by Deutsche Bank. The purchase price was not disclosed.
Transtelco was co-founded in 2008 by Fernandez and his business partners.
Neutrona is not Transtelco’s first acquisition. In 2012, Transtelco acquired the company that ran the so-called long haul network spanning from Laredo to Mexico City. The following year, Transtelco acquired XC Networks, a telecommunications provider.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.