Butterfield Trail Golf Club, a popular Tom Fazio-designed course in East El Paso that’s often used to promote El Paso as a destination, is closing permanently.
El Paso International Airport, which has operated the municipal golf course since it opened in 2008, has made major cuts to operating expenses as the coronavirus pandemic has nearly grounded the airline industry in the United States.
The golf club will close by May 31, according to a news release.
The course, a plush and near Scotland-green oasis in the middle of the desert in spring, is subsidized by the airport and officials say closing it will save it about $1 million per year.
“It is with a heavy heart that the fiscally-responsible decision to permanently close the course was made. I am extremely proud of Butterfield Trail Golf Club and the multiple awards it has earned,” said Monica Lombraña, the city’s chief operations and transportation officer. “I want to thank all of the course’s patrons for their support over the years and KemperSports for maintaining the course to an award-winning level.”
