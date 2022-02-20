Austin-based Tiff’s Treats is bringing its baked-to-order warm cookie delivery service to El Paso.
The company announced Monday that it is opening its first El Paso store at the Fountains at Farah on the Eastside, where it expects to employ 40 people.
“We’re thrilled to open in El Paso, a brand-new market for us in our home state of Texas, and are looking forward to making life’s special moments even sweeter for our future customers in the area,” said Tiffany Chen in a news release.
Tiff’s Treats, which was founded in 1999 by Tiffany and Leon Chen when they were students at the University of Texas at Austin, has raised $100 million since its founding and now has nearly 75 locations across Texas and the southeastern United States. The company estimates it has sold more than 200 million cookies.
The co-founders said they decided to expand into El Paso because of the “demand from local fans and social media followers.”
The company is hiring in El Paso, and open positions include delivery drivers and cookie makers. For more information, visit cookiedelivery.com.
In addition to cookies, Tiff’s Treats sells brownies, ice cream, frozen desserts, “Frost ‘ems Frosting Cups” and cookie truffles.
