El Paso has a new spot for warm cookie delivery.
Tiff’s Treats, an Austin-based cookie delivery company, held the grand opening for its first El Paso location on Friday.
El Paso’s first Tiff’s Treats, at the Fountains at Farah, offers fresh baked cookies and other treats, both in-store and for delivery. The Fountains location is Tiff’s Treats’ 75th store.
Grand opening ticket sales were available for $4, with some proceeds going to local charities like the El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation and Junior League of El Paso.
The company previously said it was expecting to hire about 40 people for its El Paso location.
Tiff’s Treats was started in Austin in 2000 by Leon Chen and Tiffany Taylor.
