When it comes to home sales, there has never been a time like this when the demand for lumber to build new homes was so high and the supply was so low that it is driving home prices up in El Paso and everywhere else.
“The market has never been like this,” said Randy Bowling, president of El Paso-based Tropicana Homes. “I have enough houses under contract or what we can produce, and I’m not taking any more orders because it’s hard to get them built.
“It’s hard to get materials, and then the prices are so high.”
But the fact that Tropicana isn’t taking more orders doesn’t mean they’re not busy.
“We have about 220 new houses under construction right now,” Bowling said. “They’re all under contract, and there’s a waiting list.”
One of the reasons for soaring home prices is lumber, or rather the shortage of lumber.
That’s because, with the onset of COVID-19, lumber mills in the Northwest United States and Canada closed and have yet to resume full operations.
“I’m not in the lumber business, but what I’m told is there’s not a shortage of timber,” Bowling said. “There is a shortage of lumber because there’s a shortage of people working at the sawmills, which affects the supply chain.”
But up in the timber and sawmills country, there’s not a lot of incentive to hurry back to work and ramp up lumber production, said Hector Azurmendi, the owner of El Paso Lumber and general manager of Century International Lumber and Plywood, headquartered in Canada.
“If I produce 50% of my capacity and I make a 500% profit, I think I prefer to sit there forever, right?” he said. “That is, if I produce 100% of my production and make a 5% margin instead, why should I increase production?”
The situation has affected the business he started in 2001, El Paso Lumber, and required that he work with and for Century International.
“Thank God I represent a company that doesn’t have any problems with cash flow or anything,” he said.
Now, if he orders a shipment of 115,000 board feet of lumber, he has to pay for it in 10 days, though it won’t arrive for a month, and today’s price is $170,000.
“That’s against $55,000 in April of last year,” Azurmendi said.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, he said, supply companies like his started selling off their lumberyard inventories because everyone thought the market would slow down.
“So the price is going to drop, and I’m going to be able to buy cheaper in the next two months, right?” Azurmendi said.
Prices dropped initially, but then demand took off and so did prices.
“On some items, the increase was more than 300% breaking all the records,” he said.
So, when might construction supplies, including lumber, return to where they were?
“First of all, it’s not only the United States, it’s worldwide,” he said. “Europe is using a lot of lumber right now. Asia is unbelievable.
“We are thinking that if we are very lucky, and we cut the demand in the United States and production goes to 100% like it was before, it’s probably going to be the third quarter of 2022.”
That’s 18 months off.
Yet another reason for the roaring demand for new and existing housing is that homeowners who wanted to sell their homes in 2020 and move up or to a condo decided not to sell because they didn’t want prospective buyers who might be infected with COVID-19 wandering through their homes.
With all that, the price for a new three-bedroom house has risen 15% to 20%, Bowling said.
“That’s a lot for a house,” he said. “You’re talking about a $200,000 house that has gone up to $240,000.”
And then there’s the problem of tariffs on Canadian lumber that were imposed years ago to protect the U.S. market.
“We’re getting most of our lumber from Canada, and the National Association of Home Builders, or NAHB, has been working with the federal government for years to eliminate some of the tariffs we have on the lumber industry,” Bowling said.
Ray Adauto, executive vice president of the El Paso Association of Builders, which is affiliated with the NAHB, said the tariffs that were intended to protect American workers are getting in the way of market demand in the U.S.
It is a decidedly political issue at a politically difficult time.
“Normally, you would think that tariffs would be a little bit of a protecting deal for American jobs and American mills,” Adauto said. “But that’s not the case right now. Everybody is overwhelmed and undersupplied.
“Canadian lumber tariffs are a big deal, and the only place that can be fixed is through the White House. We’re depending on the president and Congress to enable the tariffs to basically go away so that we can start importing the lumber we need.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter David Crowder at dcrowder@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 630-6622.
