Hilton Maddox, an 80-year-old retired accountant and fraud examiner, didn’t like the El Paso Central Appraisal District’s whopping increase in his home’s assessment and thinks he found a big problem in the way it was valued.
And he doubts that he’s alone.
“This could be a big deal, and it could involve a lot of money,” Maddox told El Paso Inc.
Maddox and his wife, Judith, live on the 6000 block of Escondido Drive on the Westside in a 3,462-square-foot home not far from Coronado Country Club.
In 2019 and 2020, their house was valued by the appraisal district at $251,179. But this year, the valuation jumped to $354,000 – a 41% increase the likes of which Maddox had never seen before. That means the couple faces a significant increase in their property tax bill.
In filing an appeal to protest his home’s valuation, Maddox asked for and obtained the addresses of the five properties that the appraisal district found to be comparable to his and used in determining the value of his property.
Looking into those five residential properties, he found that while some of the homes are similar in size and quality to his, four of them are in homeowner associations.
HOA members pay monthly dues, some of which are quite high, for amenities intended to set them apart from nonmembers’ properties outside.
The perks can include clubhouses, swimming pools and tennis courts, as well as privately maintained streets, well-kept landscaping and in the case of those that are gated – privacy.
According to the Texas Homeowners Associations directory, there are 140 HOAs in El Paso County.
A few are full-fledged country clubs. Others are gated residential communities while some are marked cul-de-sacs with well-kept homes and grounds that are a cut above the neighbors’ outside.
But all of them assess dues used to maintain private streets, landscaping and other amenities, including security in some cases.
Maddox said the appraisal district’s reliance on four HOA properties to assess his property means amenities he does not enjoy were factors in raising the valuation of his home.
“I have no reason to believe we are alone, and some people should be irate over this,” Maddox said. “What it means is they’re basing values of homes outside HOAs on the values of homes in HOAs.
“It also means HOA property owners are probably getting lower valuations – and lower taxes – because their properties are used as comparables for non-HOA homes.”
Maddox didn’t hire a tax agent but argued his case himself before a three-member Appraisal Review Board panel that, he said, didn’t seem to understand his presentation or the significance of using HOA properties to value non-HOA properties.
“I’m not even sure the appraisal district knows what an HOA is and what it means to be in one,” he said. “The people I spoke to didn’t seem to understand it.”
David Stone, the El Paso Central Appraisal District’s assistant chief assessor, pushed back.
“Let me just say when people go up against us and start arguing that we haven’t valued their property right, basically what they’re saying is I can appraise better than you can,” Stone said. “The question is where is their proof?
“Anybody can say this house is worth more because it’s in the HOA, but the only way to know is to have comparisons of similar houses that are in an HOA and not in the HOA and do a comparison because maybe people don’t pay more to be in an HOA.
“Nobody knows unless there’s actual sales to do a comparison.”
Stone went on to raise an old issue about the fact that some states require the disclosure of sale prices so organizations that do appraisals can use up-to-date sales prices to help set values on homes, businesses and other properties as part of the property tax process.
While 37 states require the disclosure of sales prices for the purpose of assessing property values, Texas is one of 13 states that don’t allow it.
“The big problem in Texas is we don’t have mandatory sales disclosure, so most of the time you don’t get enough sales to do a proper comparison,” Stone said. “I’m not saying we’re perfect because we don’t do individual appraisals of properties, but we’re using the information we have.
“The only true way to know if there’s a difference in an HOA or not is to have sales to compare. Now, (Maddox) can go in there and say all he wants about how the HOAs are worth more than his property because they have amenities.
“But unless somebody has evidence of that, then nobody knows. He’s got to convince the ARB that his contention is correct.”
Jeff Siegel, a veteran tax agent who heads Siegel and Associates, was surprised to hear Maddox’s story. Siegel takes clients who don’t like their valuations and argues their cases to the appraisal district staff and before the ARBs.
“I don’t know why they’re using comparables that are in HOAs because there’s other properties on his street,” he said. “I’d have to see what they presented to really give you an answer.
“But as a normal course of business, if you’re using comparables, they should be comparable.”
Siegel said the ARB panel that Maddox met with for about three minutes “probably should have thrown out all the comparables, and they come up with a value that would make him win.”
He noted that the people who serve on the ARB panels are not real estate professionals, their preparation for the job consists of a one-day course from the Texas Comptroller’s office “to teach them what’s going on.”
“But they don’t know how to value a property,” Siegel said.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter David Crowder at dcrowder@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422, ext. 122 and (915) 630-6622.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.