El Paso bars made one thing loud and clear in 2021: We’re sticking around, and so are the patrons.
Mixed beverage gross receipts data from the Texas Comptroller indicates sales skyrocketed past 2020 and even 2019 numbers.
In 2021, local bars paid more than $200 million in mixed beverage gross sales taxes to the state of Texas. That number shot way past the 2020 grand total of $84.6 million.
In 2019, before COVID-19, bars and restaurants paid the state $130.8 million in mixed beverage sales taxes.
Gringo Theory, a patio bar at 11410 Montana in Far East, was the top-selling bar in El Paso County in 2021, according to mixed beverage sales tax data. Over 12 months, the bar paid $2.9 million in mixed beverage sales taxes.
Colby Shannon, Gringo Theory’s owner, said that despite reducing business operations to six days a week and plenty of major road work on Montana, patrons still flocked to the bar.
“To be able to operate without any restrictions, that was a blessing,” Shannon said. “It was really hard for us in 2020. To tell people to do things, where they need to sit, … it was kind of like getting our operation’s freedom back to have fun,” Shannon said.
Gringo Theory has been one of the only locally owned bars to make the top 10 list over the last three years.
In 2021, there were also several new venues that opened and were able to operate without restrictions related to the pandemic.
The majority of bars in the top 10 are locally owned, a shift from previous years. And this year, Downtown’s two new hotels made the list.
The Hotel Paso Del Norte and Plaza Hotel at Pioneer Park were among El Paso’s top-selling venues. Other hot spots, including Ojos Locos Sports Cantina and Topgolf, have consistently been among El Paso’s top-sellers and continued their dominance in 2021.
While the sales tax receipts are not the total revenue made by bars, they are a good indicator of sales. The state’s mixed beverage gross receipts tax is 6.7%.
State-enforced pandemic restrictions on bars ended in Texas in 2020, but many other states around the country are loosening restrictions for the first time in two years.
In El Paso, that means there was a full year when bars operated without restrictions. Previously, venues faced restrictions on operating hours and reduced capacity.
The highest-selling month in 2021 for bars and restaurants was December, with El Paso establishments reporting more than $19.7 million paid to the state in taxes collected from the sale of mixed beverages.
The lowest-selling months were in January and February 2021, the tail end of the winter 2020 coronavirus surge. About $11 million and $10.9 million, respectively, in mixed beverage sales taxes were reported for January and February. No other month in 2021 dipped below $16 million.
While sales have risen for bars, so have operating expenses susceptible to inflation.
Shannon said inflation has impacted Gringo Theory, but that he wants to make sure customers are still getting the best amenities at his bar.
“It has changed, and we’ve had to up some of our prices this year. But people understand,” Shannon said. “To counter that, we’ve made sure the staff and the space itself is appealing. If they’re having to pay a premium, the ambiance will be right there with it.”
