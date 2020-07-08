So far, more than 2,000 El Paso businesses of all sizes and structures have received aid through the government program designed to help keep businesses and nonprofits afloat in the face of a global pandemic and forced closures.
Nearly 900 businesses in El Paso County received federal Paycheck Protection Program loans of at least $150,000. The names of those companies were made public last week by the Small Business Administration, which runs the program.
The SBA also released a list of employers that received PPP loans of up to $150,000 but did not release the names of the organizations that received that money. About 1,200 El Paso businesses received PPP loans under $150,000, totaling about $114.6 million in funding, according to an El Paso Inc. analysis of the data.
The top recipients of PPP loan money in El Paso were Pizza Properties, which owns local Peter Piper Pizza and Applebee’s chains, and Rudolph Chevrolet. They each received PPP loans of between $5 million and $10 million.
The data released by the Small Business Administration did not include specific loan amounts, but rather loan ranges.
"In releasing PPP loan data to the public, SBA is maintaining a balance between providing transparency to American taxpayers and protecting small businesses’ confidential business information, such as payroll, and personally identifiable information," the SBA said in a statement.
The other top eight PPP loan recipients include industrial companies, trade schools and a fast food restaurant chain.
The government relied on banks to be the conduits of the $670 billion rescue program, which provides forgivable loans to companies that have 500 or fewer employees and meet certain requirements.
The area’s biggest local bank, WestStar Bank, handled seven out of the top 10 PPP loans, the data show.
