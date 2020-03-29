El Paso Mayor Dee Margo on Friday afternoon announced there are now 30 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in El Paso.
That brings the total in the region to 57, including Doña Ana County and Juárez. The numbers released Friday by the city do not include Fort Bliss, which has confirmed seven cases of COVID-19.
The city is also under a “work safe, stay home” order with no end date set. All businesses that are not deemed “essential” are ordered closed.
The number of COVID-19 cases in El Paso continues to rise, and so does the economic impact. Last week, a record number of El Pasoans filed for unemployment. Some of the hardest-hit industries are bar, restaurant and personal services.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton deemed gun stores as “essential” under stay-at-home ordinances across the state, and said closed stores can now open.
On Monday, the El Paso City Council will discuss new measures aimed at mitigating the economic impacts of COVID-19. The city will discuss amending the emergency ordinance to include a provision that bars landlords from evicting a residential or commercial tenant for lack of payment while the ordinance is in place.
City Council will also discuss creating a relief program for impacted small businesses that would include loans and grants for qualifying businesses.
The city will also discuss the financial impact of COVID-19 to the city’s budget and discuss suspending council approval of budget transfers between departments over $50,000 and the suspension of $6.6 million in residential street maintenance.
El Paso’s first drive-thru testing site for COVID-19 opened last week.
Originally only open to first responders, health care workers and patients with a doctor’s order, the drive-thru is now also open to residents 65 years of age or older who have a temperature of 99.6 F or higher.
While seniors do not need a doctor’s order, younger patients must first visit their primary care provider, who will schedule the appointment if they believe testing is necessary. Seniors can make an appointment by calling 915-494-0982. It’s open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Department of Public Health has also established a hotline for coronavirus information: 915-212-6843 or (915) 21-COVID.
The hotline is open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
“This new hotline will be focused on answering questions about the disease itself and critical information regarding the COVID-19 impact to the members of our community,” said Ruth Castillo, the Department of Public Health preparedness manager.
A group of service industry volunteers led by Maggie Asfahani, owner of Salt + Honey Bakery Café, has established a fund to help food and beverage workers who have been laid off or are working significantly reduced hours.
“Restaurants, bars and coffee shops are inherently social places, so guidance from health authorities to limit exposure to crowds and to practice social distancing hit us all hard,” Asfahani said in a news release. “We were already hurting, but the executive order that restaurants close their dining rooms forced many restaurants, including mine, to temporarily close and lay off the employees who are the backbone of our business.”
The fund is managed by the Paso del Norte Community Foundation, and the money will be distributed by Workforce Solutions Borderplex, which will make $50 payments via PayPal to qualifying applicants.
For more information, to apply or to donate, visit pdnfoundation.org/give-to-a-fund/ep-workers-fund.
