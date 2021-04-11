Hospitalizations from COVID-19 in El Paso are about the lowest they’ve been in 6 months.
“The things we have been doing have been working,” says Nico Tejeda, group CEO of The Hospitals of Providence. “That’s the usual things of masking, hand-washing and distancing but also now vaccinations. That has played a huge role in this and is where the future lies.”
Vaccination has been underway for months now and, so far, convincing El Pasoans to get the vaccine hasn’t been a challenge as demand has outstripped supply. But as every person who wants a shot gets one, education is going to become increasingly important, Tejeda says.
“The more we vaccinate the closer we can get to returning to normal,” he says.
As of Wednesday, there were 164 patients with COVID-19 hospitalized in El Paso. At the peak in November, there were more than 1,140 people hospitalized.
“If you look back from where we came from, a year ago, we were talking about how to get masks,” Tejeda says. “A year later, we’re talking about antibody therapies and vaccinations.
“It’s astounding to see how far we’ve come.”
In an interview Wednesday, Tejeda gave El Paso Inc. an update on the pandemic, vaccines and what’s next.
Q: The Hospitals of Providence recently became the provider of COVID-19 monoclonal antibody infusion therapy in El Paso. Why the change?
From the beginning, The Hospitals of Providence has been providing that service along with the city of El Paso at the convention center. It has been great. As things have evolved, it made sense for the city to use that space for other things – right now for vaccinations. We’ve gladly taken on that partnership with the city to be the provider for El Paso.
Q: How does the therapy help?
There are two different things we can do – vaccine and antibody therapy. I view it as teaching a man to fish or giving a man a fish. You give a man a fish, he eats for a day. That’s the idea of monoclonal antibody therapy. I am giving you some antibodies right now to help you. Your body still doesn’t know how to make its own to fight COVID-19. That’s where teaching a man to fish comes in. That’s vaccines. Vaccines teach your body to fight COVID-19 so your body can do it on its own.
Q: Who can benefit?
People with mild to moderate symptoms. Getting the antibodies gives your body more time to fight the virus. It is critical to talk to your doctor. There are criteria, but it’s better to talk to your doctor about it than make a judgment on your own.
Q: Is it effective against COVID variants that have emerged?
Historically, with monoclonal antibody infusion, it has been bamlanivimab. In the last two weeks, we have introduced an additional antibody medication that goes along with it that is designed to improve its effectiveness, not only against the original COVID-19 but also variants.
Q: As of March 26, the city-led program had administered 2,211 infusion treatments. Are all the people who could benefit from the therapy getting it?
There are a lot of people who have worked hard in recent months to make the community aware of this – Dr. Ed Michelson at Texas Tech has been a leading voice – but we still have a ways to go to make sure people know this therapy is available. We are getting traction. In the last week, we’ve seen a 300% increase.
The therapy is one way we are taking this day by day and thinking through the solutions that might exist. The numbers have gone down, but there is still a journey ahead.
I love movies, and I love movie endings. But this won’t end like a movie where we walk outside, the clouds part, we grab our mask, throw it to the ground and never think about this again. There are still going to be fits and starts.
Q: Hospitalizations for COVID-19, where do we stand right now in El Paso?
Hospitalizations, as you know, are down, which is wonderful. We’re at our lowest point in six months.
During the surge, the number of health care beds we added between all of our health care systems was essentially adding an entirely new hospital to El Paso. It is remarkable to look back at the various steps and coordination that took place to make that happen with civic leadership and the community.
It’s incredible, but I wouldn’t want to do it again.
Q: How many are vaccinated?
It is impressive. If I look at the percent of the community that is 16 or over that has been fully vaccinated, it is 25.9% in El Paso. Texas-wide it’s 16.3%. The U.S. number is 19%.
The efforts by the city, the county and private providers have made a significant difference. But, quite honestly, I think the biggest difference is our community’s willingness to accept the vaccine and to seek it out. That is going to be our next challenge going forward: Convincing those who have been sitting back to go and get the vaccine.
At our current pace, within our community, we will be at 70% vaccination on June 14.
Q: That’s 70% of those 16 or older, right?
Correct. That would be a wonderful number and getting closer to herd immunity. But that’s going to require a lot of people to make the decision to receive the vaccine.
Q: How has the vaccine reduced COVID-19 infections among health care workers?
We never saw high infection rates among hospital employees relative to the general population. The reasons are simple: In our hospitals, you have to wash your hands, you have to wear a mask at all times, and we make sure there is distancing. With vaccination, the number has only gone down. It has been well-received within the hospitals.
Q: How many have declined the vaccine?
The number of employees who have declined the vaccine is almost identical to what you see in the community. People have different belief systems, different reasons. And just like in the general community, we’ll keep working to convince people to take the vaccine when the opportunity arises.
The journey to convince people to receive a vaccine is not one that our community and our hospitals have yet been fully focused on. Up until now, we’ve been focused on getting the vaccine to people who are raising their hand for it.
Over the next few weeks, that effort will pivot to educating and reaching out to people who have been hesitant so far. It’s going to be quite an effort across the country and also in El Paso.
Q: What’s that effort going to look like here?
We’re going to have a number of education campaigns, both within The Hospitals of Providence and from other community organizations, in English and Spanish, letting people know about the science, the benefits and letting them know we are all in this together.
By the way, this is not unique. The same issue of trust existed in 1918 during the influenza pandemic. The science was there; it became an issue of trust. But if we look at that as the past is prologue, they worked on that through the pandemic, and a few short years later, they had the Roaring ’20s.
Our question as a community is, How do we become that bridge to that future? Vaccination is one huge step in that effort.
Q: Anything unique about the effort and messaging in this region?
A unique part is going to be also messaging to Juárez. We are one community. They still have the challenge of getting access to the vaccines, but in time, they will also pivot themselves. The messaging is going to have to transcend the border.
Q: Are there changes Providence has made, things you have learned, that will carry on beyond the pandemic?
In health care, one of the biggest changes that will probably remain is the use of telemedicine. That has been a technology in existence for a long time, but the acceptance of it has been slow. COVID-19 changed all of that.
Also, here in the hospital, if a patient for whatever reason can’t have a visitor in person, maybe they are a distant family member, it is now easy for us to have those telemedicine-type interactions.
We continually ask, “When can we return to normal?” That’s a fair question. But we should also ask ourselves if the old normal is what we want to return to. It’s a chance to reset.
Q: Like many hospital systems, you saw a drop in the number of people seeking care. Has that changed?
In the last month here in The Hospitals of Providence, our outpatient visits – that’s everything from X-Rays to lab visits – grew by 26% compared to the same time last year. And if you look at the same month in 2019, so way before the pandemic, our outpatient visits are up 11%, which means that people are increasingly comfortable coming to the hospital and receiving their care because they need it. That has been a very encouraging sign.
Q: What about emergency room visits?
We’re still seeing visits 30% lower than the historical average. That’s consistent with the U.S. We expect as life returns to normal and kids go back to school and play sports and people go on vacations and do things, we’ll see that number go up.
Q: Looking beyond the pandemic, does Providence have plans for new investment?
The Hospitals of Providence also has a role to play in returning to normal. Our role is to continue to invest in El Paso and expand care. We’ve been doing that throughout the pandemic – our hospitals have achieved new designations, the Transmountain Campus became Tenet Healthcare’s only robotic epicenter, and the East Campus introduced a new bariatric center – but we have a number of new investments we will be announcing soon.
