The Borderplex Alliance has been recognized with an international award for its work on economic development initiatives in the El Paso region.
On Monday, Borderplex was given the Economic Development Organization of the Year award from the International Economic Development Council, or IEDC.
The council is made up of more than 5,000 economic development agencies across the U.S. and world. Borderplex was nominated for the award and candidates are judged by a panel of economic development-related professionals.
“This award is very important for cementing relationships with economic development professionals, site selectors and companies worldwide,” said Jon Barela, CEO of The Borderplex Alliance. “It puts our organization in a very visible place among these individuals looking for location expansion and relocation opportunities.”
Barela continued, “We look forward to another successful 2021, and are looking forward to the years ahead. I’m extremely optimistic that our region, as we did in 2020, will get out of recession and continue to lead in transformational projects for the borderland area.”
Barela was in Nashville this week to accept the award at the IEDC conference.
“The winners of IEDC’s Excellence in Economic Development awards represent the best of economic development and exemplify the leadership that our profession strives for every day,” said Tom Kucharski, IEDC board chair for 2021, in a news release.
Barela said big wins for The Borderplex Alliance and borderland region include the incoming TJ Maxx distribution facility and the Amazon fulfillment center.
He said the award is an important recognition for all the staff members at Borderplex, as well as its investors and board members. He also said the borderland will continue to be an important location for business reshoring and relocation.
“We’re at a record level of projects, and continue to set records month to month,” Barela said. “We have large, industrial projects in every sector – consumer electronics, tech, automotive and aerospace. I’m optimistic that we’ll be looking at some large projects to be located in the next 12 to 24 months, and we’re working hard to close some of these deals.”
The Borderplex Alliance, a private sector-led economic development organization, was formed in 2013 by the merger of REDCo and the Paso del Norte Group after a report found weaknesses in the city's economic development and business recruitment efforts.
