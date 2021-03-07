If you’ve been on the road in the past year, you’ll know that the pandemic didn’t bring the city to a standstill. Many infrastructure projects, including on El Paso’s highways, are raging on.
The Texas Department of Transportation is completing work on hundreds of millions of dollars worth of big road projects around El Paso, including major undertakings like the expansion of Montana into a freeway, Mesa Street repavement and the big redo of I-10 through Downtown.
Jennifer Wright, public affairs director at TxDOT, said the transportation projects will help untangle traffic and repair aging roads.
El Paso Inc. has compiled a list of the large, funded TxDOT projects around El Paso, as well as those on the horizon for the region.
Montana expansion
It’s been a long time since Montana was a simple road to get to Carlsbad.
TxDOT is turning Montana, from Global Reach past Zaragoza, into a six-lane freeway with three lanes of frontage roads.
The project has a price tag of about $144 million and is slated for completion next winter, according to TxDOT.
There will also be new interchanges at large intersections like Lee Trevino, George Dieter, Saul Klinefield and Loop 375.
Portions of the westbound frontage roads on Montana are done and traffic is on the new pavement, Wright said. There are also now limited left turns onto Montana from the neighborhoods around Global Reach and Saul Kleinfeld.
Some of the new ramps feature bright artwork of gold poppies and blooming ocotillos. Wright said an ad-hoc committee came together with TxDOT’s staff to develop the designs.
I-10 Connect
TxDOT is working on a number of reconfigurations that will provide central El Paso direct access to Loop 375 via U.S.-54 and I-10. They will also alleviate heavy traffic on lanes headed into Juárez by adding more space for vehicles queuing up to the Bridge of the Americas.
“It will enable us to do significant work on I-10 that gives us a seamless route,” Wright said.
Wright also said work will alleviate the traffic trying to access Paisano that gets stuck with traffic trying to go into Mexico.
“The zoo would close even before you get to the Paisano exit,” Wright said.
The $96 million project is slated for completion in the fall.
The I-10 Connect project will also include improvements to the Paisano stretch near the Chamizal neighborhood, where trucks back up on Paisano waiting to cross into Mexico.
The reconfiguration means Paisano will be at grade and I-10 will flow underneath, which means no more southbound access to the Bridge of the Americas from Paisano.
“Trucks that were turning on Paisano were cutting the line and contributing to the severe backup. Whenever they would turn, cars would have to stop to let them in, and that causes that accordion effect,” Wright said.
Downtown I-10
One of the TxDOT projects creating the most buzz is the proposed reimagining of I-10 through the Downtown corridor.
The freeway in Downtown constricts from eight lanes to six, and then goes back to eight lanes after Cotton Street, which can cause bottlenecks. Wright said traffic is projected to get worse as El Paso’s population continues to grow. The project will also bring the tired, 60-year-old interstate’s design and pavement up to modern standards.
Funding for the project, which is estimated to cost more than $750 million, is still to be determined. But TxDOT and other community groups are working on design plans and alternatives for the Downtown corridor.
One proposal includes building a deck park over the interstate and the demolition of most of the bridges that go over I-10 in Downtown, but Wright said TxDOT is also working on four other alternatives, preliminary designs and the environmental process for the project.
The deck park would be similar to Klyde Warren Park, which opened over the Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas in 2012, and create more walking and biking areas in Downtown. Although it has the support of some business leaders, there are no firm plans or funding for it.
Nothing about the Reimagine I-10 project has been finalized, including whether TxDOT will have to acquire land and properties for the freeway expansion.
“We continue to analyze and review and come up with what we hope will be the best possible alternatives for our region,” Wright said.
There are four alternative plans for the Downtown project, and designs could include reconstructing all bridges, reconstructing bridges with streetcar lines, new frontage roads and using Yandell as the frontage road.
Montwood/Zaragoza intersection rework
TxDOT is working on alleviating traffic at a notoriously congested, crash-prone and frustrating intersection in Far East El Paso, at Montwood and Zaragoza.
The $12.9 million project will add a four-lane roadway to connect Zaragoza west and east of Loop 375 and is slated for completion in the spring.
North Mesa Rehabilitation Project
El Pasoans on the Westside have been dealing with a mess on Mesa for months as work on the $11.5 million repaving project has continued after a few initial snags.
Some of those snags included crews finding larger-than-expected pockets of clay and utilities that were in unexpected places.
Mesa Street was first constructed in 1924, according to TxDOT, and the road bore a larger amount of traffic during the big Go-10 freeway improvement project from 2016 to 2019.
Mesa is now being repaved from Sunland Park Drive to Glory Road, with large swaths of lanes already repaved.
There are still some bumps on the repaved parts of Mesa, and some gaps in the pavement at business entrances. But Wright said crews still need to come in and pour another couple of inches of pavement before the road is complete.
This week, Wright said, crews will start working on the outside lanes of Mesa and some drivers will be affected. Most businesses will still have entrance access through Mesa. Keep an eye out while you’re driving.
I-10 widening at the state line and at Eastlake/Horizon
TxDOT will add lanes to match New Mexico at the Texas-New Mexico state line. The $170 million project is slated to begin in late 2021 and will take about four years.
The 11.1-mile project will widen I-10 from four to six lanes and will also include new ramp configurations.
I-10 is also being widened on the other side of the city, from Eastlake Boulevard to Horizon Boulevard. I-10 will be expanded from four to six lanes.
Far East El Paso is growing fast as construction continues on new housing developments, shopping centers and Amazon’s first fulfillment center in the region.
The $17 million project is scheduled to begin in late 2021.
Artcraft reconfiguration
Another upcoming TxDOT project is the reconfiguration of Artcraft from the Texas-New Mexico state line to I-10.
Artcraft is a major route to the Santa Teresa Port of Entry and Union Pacific railyard and is traveled by major transportation and cargo carriers for manufacturers, including those massive wind turbine blades that can take a while to turn corners and get onto the freeway.
The $193.5 million project would include four, direct-connector ramps with the ability to accommodate large loads onto I-10. Plans have the construction contract being awarded in 2023.
Borderland Expressway
A proposed project that has not been funded would create a connector from Loop 375 to the New Mexico 404 Anthony Gap, which would create a larger loop around the city and give cargo-carrying trucks alternatives to Transmountain.
The construction contract for that project is scheduled to be awarded in 2025, with an estimated price tag of $296 million.
“When you’re flat, you can put as many loops as you want,” Wright said. “We have this giant mountain, a border and state lines. We don’t use loops like normal towns can have because our geography is so unique.”
Wright said New Mexico is already working on their portion of the project and are doing improvements on the 404 interchange.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.