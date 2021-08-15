The big move is complete

Dannie Suber, center, a critical care nurse at William Beaumont Army Medical Center, checks the identification on James Keading, right, who was the first inpatient to arrive at the new medical campus on July 11, during patient move day. Beaumont officials announced Thursday that they have successfully completed the move from the old hospital in Northeast El Paso to the new $1.4 billion medical campus in Far East at 18511 Highlander Medics St. The old facility ‘has begun a decommissioning process,’ according to a news release. For more information, go online to william-beaumont.tricare.mil or call 915-742-2692.
